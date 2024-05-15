Mawhoo recently showed off her stunning hourglass figure during a performance

The singer had tongues wagging when she stepped on stage in a metallic bodysuit hugging all the right places and then some

But not everyone was happy with her look, saying the singer was putting too much on display

Mawhoo left very little to the imagination with her outfit. Images: mawhoo_.

Mawhoo had social media buzzing over another one of her daring performance outfits. But netizens had little to no positive comments about the Ngilimele singer's look and called her out for doing too much.

Mawhoo flaunts her assets

Amapiano sensation, Mawhoo, never fails to spark a buzz about what she gets up to. From her music to her alleged relationship with Lil Wayne, the singer knows when to get netizens talking, and this time, it was over her outfit.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a photo from one of the singer's performances where she wore a metallic bodysuit that hugged her stunning hourglass figure - perhaps a bit too much.

The Dali Wam hitmaker, who featured in Kabza De Small and Mthuzi's award-winning album, Isimo, showed off her thunder thighs and appeared cheerful during her show, smiling at the crowd with a mic in her hand:

Mzansi reacts to Mawhoo's outfit

Netizens weren't impressed and called Mawhoo out on her risqué outfit:

General_Sport7 was sceptical:

"This outfit though."

MzansiAfrika7 said:

"Mawhoo isn't dressed appropriately here."

Refilwe53938513 was surprised:

"This outfit put everything on display, unless she likes that."

Mansiv66 wasn't impressed:

"These female celebrities are losing it when it comes to public appearance customs."

T3NT3N10 claimed:

"Sexualise yourself and sell; that's the drill."

Pearl Thusi's outfit receives thumbs-down

