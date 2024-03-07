Mawhoo showed off the messages she exchanged with Lil Wayne and the receipts look valid

The Amapiano sensation is under the spotlight after revealing all the A-list celebrities flooding her DMs

Mzansi is in stitches over Mawhoo's alleged messages from Lil Wayne and dragged her to hell and back

Mawhoo shared a screenshot of her old Instagram messages with Lil Wayne. Images: mawhoo_, liltunechi

Mawhoo is standing on business and trying to back up her claims about having famous American rappers in her DMs. Having recently revealed that the likes of Jay Z and Rick Ross were messaging her, the Ngilimele hitmaker showed off her messages from Lil Wayne.

Mawhoo backs claims with receipts

Our girl Mawhoo is not backing down from her claims and decided to add more fire to the pot.

With her bombshell revelations having gone viral, the singer showed proof that she is, in fact, chatting to American rappers after revealing old messages from Lil Wayne.

Twitter (X) user valeryy_valz shared a screenshot of Mawhoo's conversation with the How To Love hitmaker, where they briefly discussed her Visa application:

Mzansi reacts to Mawhoo's alleged messages

South Africans weren't buying Mawhoo's alleged texts from Lil Wayne and dragged her. Previously, Mzansi mercilessly trolled the singer over her failed attempt at the viral ceiling challenge.

KaridVVS was in stitches:

"Bro, what's killing me is she left Lil Wayne on read for days and came back on some “Tunechi” but got ignored for life."

QinisoTMagubane said:

"Nah, this is photoshop!"

insertcoinz_ wrote:

"Another episode of 'Things that never happened'."

kay_mahapa joked:

"I’d pay real money to hear a phone call between the two of them."

noluzuma posted:

"They could never make me hate Mawhoo."

Dicey_Shizzle requested:

"Can she release Jay Z's receipts next?"

