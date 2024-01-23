Amapiano singing sensation Mawhoo shared her relationship status and said she is single

The singer said she does not like boys when asked if she is currently dating anyone

In a hilarious video, Mawhoo said she is not looking for a relationship as she only desires money

Mawhoo has revealed her relationship status, revealing that she only desires money. Image: @mawhoo

Mawhoo is single and not looking. The Amapiano singing sensation shared her relationship status, but before the boys could get excited and slide into her DMs, the singer said she was not looking.

Mawhoo is single but not ready to mingle

In a video shared by the Instagram page Everything SA Music, the singer was heard saying she is single and not seeing anyone. The Ngilemele hitmaker said she does not like boys when the man asked her who she is currently dating.

The singer further stated that she would only be interested if the person would give her money, but she would be open to being friends only.

"I don't like boys, they are boring to me."

The video took a hilarious turn when Mawhoo said she wants R3 million from a man who wants her because, in 10 years, she will be a billionaire.

Netizens react to Mawhoo's video

Safe to say, the men were not entirely pleased by Mawhoo's sentiments. Here are some of the reactions.

kabelo.geefx:

"Girls be looking so good until they open their mouth."

sello_aymos:

"She doesn’t like boys, but she wants their money? You're crazy."

patty_juicym:

"No, she said she was "singly" not single."

onesto_sa:

"At least she is pretty."

thabzin_na:

"Are y’all still saving that Lobola money for her."

im_ladyo:

"Been around with the wrong boys and now all she does is dream of how he can still get their money. Delulu clearly still her solution lol."

unfo.rgo_tten_man.ii.ac:

"We don't care."

manqobaciyi_southafrica:

"Two weeks ago she said she is dating a millionaire, today she's single & doesn't like boys Lol."

Mawhoo shares meaning behind her name

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo has shared the meaning behind her stage name and how Okmalumkoolkat influenced her decision. In an interview, Mawhoo explained how and why she got the Japanese name.

The Durban-born singer's real name is Thandeka Ngema, and she is an Amapiano singing sensation.

