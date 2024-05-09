Skomota's upcoming reality TV show, Skomota Ngwana Sesi , has divided Mzansi, with a trending trailer delving into his private life, including his two girlfriends and rise to fame

The show, set to debut soon, will explore Skomota's family life, orphan background, money-making methods and bedroom skills

Social media reactions are mixed, with some eager to learn more about Skomota while others criticise the exploitation of his personal life for entertainment

The news about controversial media personality Skomota's upcoming reality TV show dubbed Skomota Ngwana Sesi has divided Mzansi. A trailer of the show trending on social media delves into the star's private life.

Skomota’s upcoming reality TV show 'Skomota Ngwana Sesi' divided Mzansi. Image: @SACelebUpdates

Skomota's reality TV show to debut soon

Skomota is taking over the Mzansi entertainment scene and we love it for him. The star who, was recently in the news after reports that he was being exploited by his manager, is gearing up for the release of his reality TV show, Skomota Ngwana Sesi.

The news about the upcoming reality show was shared on X by popular page MDN News. Per the post, Skomota Ngwna Sesi will explore his private life, his rise to fame, life with his two girlfriends and how he makes money. Part of the post read:

"The reality show will take viewers behind the scenes of Skomota's life, showing his family life, his two girlfriends, being an orphan, how he makes money and has risen to fame."

A trailer of the show shared in the comments section also shows one of Skomota's girlfriends talking about the star's impressive bedroom skills.

Fans react to Skomota's upcoming reality TV show

Social media users had a lot to say about the star's reality TV show. Some said they were looking forward to learning more about their favourite while others noted that Skomota doesn't deserve a reality show.

@XUFFLER said:

"Who wants to know about Skomota’s daily life routines mara??"

@CalliePhakathi added:

"I hope Moja love pays him real money, they need to stop exploiting these people."

@Gods_creaxion commented:

"I can't wait to learn about ngwana sesi."

@MandiMALS said:

"South Africa is the land of many opportunities. iHalf tiger ine really show."

