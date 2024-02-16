A video of Mac G calling Zodwa Wabantu to confirm Black Motion's Thabo Smol's bedroom skills went viral

Mac G called Zodwa during their interview with Thabo Smol for her to rate the star's performance

Zodwa Wabantu rated him a 10 out of 10 for his bedroom skills and many netizens shared their reactions

Mac G called Zodwa Wabantu to confirm Thabo Smol's bedroom skills. Image: zodwalibram/realthabosmol/therealmacg

Source: Instagram

Black Motion's Thabo Smol is trending again on social media after files were taken out during his interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G and Sol recently.

Zodwa Wabantu confirms Thabo Smol's bedroom skills

Controversial dancer Zodwa Wabantu recently made headlines on social media after she was called by Mac G during an interview on Podcast and Chill with Thabo Smol, asking her to confirm and rate Thabo's bedroom skills.

In a video posted by @ThisIsColbert on Twitter (X) page, Zodwa Wabantu is heard saying that Thabo brings his A-game in the bedroom and she would definitely rate him a 10 out of 10. The X user captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"#PodcastAndChill - Not MacG calling Zodwa Wabantu to confirm how long does Black Motion's Thabo Smol take during a round of sex, & how good is he on a scale of 1 to 10. Sol is funny."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Zodwa Wabantu's confirmation

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to Zodwa's responses. See the comments below:

@Ghostonlysa questioned:

"So he's also HIV positive."

@sydneythobejane said:

"Smol will be getting lots of friend requests from now on, we know ladies our there are starving."

@mabizo_mbuyisa wrote:

"I will never look at this guy the same, yoh."

@bongzs5 responded:

"Hebanna."

@NhloniphoBhebhe replied:

"Mr Ke Jele Ke Jele."

@Ole_De_Gee said:

"Yerr MacG o makgakga yong."

Thabo Smol addresses studio equipment saga

In an earlier report, Briefly News wrote that Black Motion's Thabo Smol finally broke his silence on Podcast and Chill to address the 'theft' incident involving his former bandmate, Murdah Bongz.

In a clip shared by Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert, Smol revealed that coming out of the pandemic, the band suffered financial constraints that saw them make little to no money for their work.

However, Murdah wasn't aware of this. Smol revealed that Murdah was under the impression that he was being taken for a ride, thus leaving Black Motion and taking their recording equipment as leverage.

Source: Briefly News