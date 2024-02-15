Black Motion member Thabo Smol has responded to rumours about DJ Zinhle being the cause of the old duo's split

During his interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G and Sol, Thabo confirmed that Zinhle wasn't the cause of the split

The 37-year-old star also mentioned during the interview that he believes that he and Murdah Bongz will get back together

Thabo Smol breaks his silence and sets the record straight about Black Motion's split. Image: @realthabosmol, @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

At last, Thabo Smol cleared the air regarding the split of the original Black Motion during an interview, this came after fans and followers of the duo blamed DJ Zinhle for their breakup.

Thabo Smol clears DJ Zinhle's name

Musician and the original Black Motion member Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane has been the talk of town on social media recently. The 37-year-old star not so long ago cleared the air and set the record straight about the original Black motion Duo split.

During an interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G and Sol, Thabo confirmed that award-winning DJ and reality TV star DJ Zinhle was not the cause of him and Murdah Bongz going separate ways. The star further mentioned in the interview that he believes that he will reuinte with Murdah Bongz in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip of the interview was posted on Twitter (X) by @ThisIsColbert, who captioned it:

"Thabo Smol sets the record straight on rumours DJ Zinhle is the reason for Black Motion split, & he believes they'll get back together."

Watch the video below:

Fans show Thabo love

Fans and followers of the star showed him love and flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages:

mollies2604 said:

"Thank you for clearing Z's name."

nadagontsana wrote:

"I haven't watched Podcast for a while but this I will. We have nothing but love for you..."

keletsoo___ shared:

"Arg I love that he's even hopeful and open to the idea of them reconciling."

gabisilet mentioned:

"Yessssss I believe so too."

les_go_vixvi commented:

"One of the most humblest person I've had to cross paths with. Always had a moment to spare and catch up! Real Boss."

omphi_difer responded:

"I still believe yall are gonna make up."

Black Motion deliver lit performance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Black Motion's impressive performance of Dlala Thukzin's hit song, iPlan.

The duo topped social media trends and received a huge thumbs-up from netizens who couldn't get enough of their performance.

Source: Briefly News