Social media users have maintained that DJ Zinhle is the cause of Black Motion's split

Peeps pointed out that the group, which comprised Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol, was drama free until DJ Zinhle came into the picture

The Umlilo hitmaker addressed the rumours once, saying people blame her for things she is not responsible for

DJ Zinhle has come under fire from social media users who are blaming her for Black Motion's split and the drama surrounding the group.

The DJ Zinhle: Unexpected star found herself topping Twitter trends following reports that her husband Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, was taken to court for theft.

DJ Zinhle blamed for Black Motion's split

Social media went into a frenzy following reports that DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz, was being taken to court by former bandmates over theft allegations. According to ZAlebs, Mörda allegedly broke into the Black Motion's offices and took some recording equipment.

This led to the court case and Murdah Bongz, reportedly, being ordered to return the equipment he took without consent.

Fans weigh in on the Black Motion drama

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from peeps. Some said DJ Zinhle should not be dragged into Black Motion's mess while many are convinced she is the reason behind the split.

Tweeps said the duo was unproblematic and drama free until Bongani started dating his now-wife, DJ Zinhle.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Bongz, when he was still with Black Motion, he was out of drama .. no bad publicity. Most people didn’t even know his name … he was known for his music & talent. Ever since he met DJ Zinhle waphenduka reality star.. akapheli eyindabeni .Women destroy kings."

@MrHandsome_ZA__ wrote:

"Black Motion was cruising nicely until Dj Zinhle got involved. Women will definitely destroy anything if given an opportunity. Bongz is now being stripped naked thanks to kuku."

@TwaRSA26 commented:

"Is it a coincidence that black motion started having problems when Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle started dating?"

