The award-winning rapper seemed to have been having a great time in Cape Town with Amapiano star, Kamo Mphela

The pair even got to shoot a TikTok video together featuring another music star and TV presenter, Pabi Cooper

Cassper has since shared the video with his 5.9 million Instagram followers, who quickly flooded the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest spends time with Kamo Mphela in Cape Town. Image: @casspernyovest and @kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest took to his social media platforms to share a cute TikTok dance video he made with Kamo Mphela and Pabi Cooper in Cape Town.

In the viral video, which has reached over 90 thousand likes on Instagram and TikTok, the trio danced to Young Stunna's hit song Ushaka, featuring Ftears and ShaunMusiQ. Captioning the video on Instagram, Cassper wrote:

"Ke skeemile the youth today Kamo Cape Town!!! Ke Youth Day!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans continue with relationship speculations between Cassper and Kamo

While many fans commented on the trio's fire dance moves, others took the video as confirmation that Kamo and Cassper are dating.

@injalento commented:

"So it might be true that Cassper and Kamo, they're dating behind closed doors."

@commonsense_must wrote:

"Are you still in a relationship with Thobeka? She is too much of a woman for the kind of moves you pull around other women!"

@Lesedi_Sovara_future said:

"Noo mahn, you and Kamo, something is off groetman"

@tshegofatso9657

"Mara celebrities are human beings, after all, this does not have to be a judgment on how he should be living his life... We are all familiar with the fact that he has a family, this guy and whether we like it or not, why can't we question that he shoots videos because women are always there... Hai the hate and judgments in this world "

@youngstunna_rsa:

“HOW TO FEEL WHEN YOU SEE ONE OF YOUR ROLE MODELS DANCING TO YOUR SOOOONG ?! “ "

Mörda shows off impressive moves in a TikTok video, people love his vibe: "He kills these dances"

In another article, Briefly News reported that Morda Bongz left Mzansi impressed with his fire dance moves.

Former Black Motion member, Mörda, took to his TikTok account and shared a video showing his impressive dance moves. The video reached over 300K views in no time and many people rushed to the comments section to give the musician props for his unique dance moves.

While hundreds of TikTokkers wrote comments praising Mörda for his style, others said it was refreshing, adding that no one could rival his dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News