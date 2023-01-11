Congratulations are in order for Amapiano vocalist Pabi Cooper as she celebrates another milestone

Her hit single titled, 'Waga Bietjie', has reached over 1.5 million views on YouTube in less than three weeks of its release

The music star took to her social media platform to share the exciting news and celebrate this achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pabi Cooper celebrates 'Waga Bietjie' for reaching over 1 Million YouTube views. Image: @cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

The Isphithiphithi hitmaker, Pabi Cooper, is basking in the glory of her success. The independent artist shared that her song, 'Waga Bietjie,' was doing well on YouTube. In the song, Pabi featured Mellow and Sleazy.

"Waga Bietjie on 1-million in three weeks. Now on 1.4M. Thank you for your support," she wrote on Instagram.

Mzansi congratulates Pabi Cooper on 1.4 Million views

After the star shared the big news on Instagram, fans and other celebrities, including Focalistic and music duo, Mellow and Sleazy, took to the comments section to congratulate her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@amapianovibes said:

"Every time you say “Oupa ga bedi” Yey dis track is fire"

@onkagile_seroalo commented:

"Pabi, I don't know if you remember but someone called you on 25 December 2021 saying I'm a big fan and Merry Christmas. It was me ❤️love you."

@clockey_mcqueens_secret said:

"I kept saying ‘Yasss girl' throughout the music video."

@yandahred wrote:

"I don’t even understand your language but I’m madly in love with your music and best music videos all the time, keep it up "

@kaydee3987:

"This girl is really at the top"

Actor and director Mandla N celebrates 25 years in the South African film and television industry

In another article, Briefly News reported that the award-winning filmmaker Mandla N celebrated over 20 years in the entertainment industry.

It is a big year for Mandla N as the actor and director is marking 25 years in the showbiz business. He previously shared that he started working in the industry when he was 19 years old. While he has acted on many popular shows, the star has also created some of the most popular shows in the country like 'City Ses’la', 'Diep City', and 'Black Door,' just to mention a few.

Mandla also has another brand new show titled Lenyalo Ha Se Papadi. The show premiered on Mzansi Magic this week, 9 January 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News