Legendary filmmaker Mandla N is celebrating twenty over two decades in the the South African film and television industry this year

The award-winning actor and director is reportedly working in a brand new show to celebrate this big milestone of decades in the industry

Mandla has produced several top shows in Mzansi including 'City Ses’la', 'Lockdown', 'Diep City', and 'Black Door' just to mention a few

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Actor and director Mandla N celebrates 25 years in the entertainment industry. Image: @officialmandlan

Source: Instagram

South African Film and Television Award (SAFTAs) winner Mandla N recently opened up to TshisaLIVE about his journey in the entertainment industry.

The AFDA alumni told the publication that he started working in the industry when he was 19 and it has so far been a humbling journey. Mandla also opened up about his brand new comedy series titled Lenyalo Ha se Papadi. The show is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic next week Monday, 9 January.

He told the publication that the show is about the lighter side of divorce and he believes that many people will relate to the story and find healing in it.

"I relate heavily because I've been through that entire process so it's a personal story that can help find healing for a lot of people ... the beauty about it is that we've got some nice fresh faces and legends," he said as quoted by the publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

'Scandal!' star Mapaseka Kwetle who will also be starring alongside other talented actors on Lenyalo Ha se Papadi, took to Instagram to remind fans to set their alarm for the highly anticipated comedy series. She wrote:

"Lenyalo Ha Se Papadi ! Coming to your screens on the 9th Of Jan 2023. Let’s gear up for some fun filled comedy "

Nandi Madida bares all as she celebrates her husband Zakes Bantwini’s song ‘Asanda’ topping charts

In another article, Briefly News reported that TV presenter and singer Nandi Madida took to her social media platforms to celebrate her Grammy- nominated husband Zakes Bantwini's achievement.

Nandi posted a video rocking a two-piece swimsuit on Instagram sharing that she listened to Metro FM, and she was happy to hear that Zakes' song titled Asanda topped the radio's chart show.

In her lengthy Instagram post, the singer also wished people a happy new year and encouraged them to learn to enjoy every second of their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News