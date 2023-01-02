Actress Thuso Mbedu recently took to social media to share amazing advice with her over half a million Twitter followers

The internationally renowned actress said she hopes the new year is kinder to everyone, she also emphasised self-care

In a separate tweet, the award-winning TV star shared what she wishes for herself in the new year

Thuso Mbedu gives wise advice for the new year. Image: @thuso.mbedu

'The Underground Railroad' star Thuso Mbedu penned a touching piece of advice on her Twitter page.

She encouraged people to take regular social media breaks and to always speak out about mental health issues. In a separate tweet, the actress said she sometimes forgets that she has a bad memory and hopes this changes this year.

"I hope the year is kind to you. Take care of yourself as best as you can. (Don’t keep the mental torture to yourself.) Take social media breaks."

Taking to the comments section, fans wished Thuso well for the new year.

@JHAIEY_BEE wrote:

"Many more good years to celebrate in good health and in wealth dear❤️ | HAPPY NEW YEAR"

SheziSello said:

"We love you sis. Happy New Year. May the year bring projects with Oscar buzz around your name…"

@iamkumbui commented:

"Congrats hun you where an inspiration in 2022 and I hope it will spill over into 2023.. You showed with effort comes results #keepwinnig"

@suru_el_zinkomo:

"Happy New Year to you amazing lady. May 2023 shine brighter than the previous year for you"

DJ Tira encourages Babes Wodumo to revive her career at Mampintsha’s memorial, SA agrees: “Best advice ever”

In another article, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira advised Babes Wodumo to revive her career following Mampintsha's passing.

Businessman and musician DJ Tira gave a touching speech at the late music star, Mampintsha's, memorial service. Among many other things, Tira encouraged Mampintsha's widow, Babes Wodumo, to work hard in reviving her music career.

He said she must take the top spot that belongs to her in the music industry, adding that she must work hard not only for herself but for her baby boy, Sponge. Many people took to social media following Tira's speech to applaud him, saying he gave Babes the best advice. Others also agreed that she is talented and needs to get back into the industry as soon as possible.

Source: Briefly News