DJ Tira gave a speech at Mampintsha's memorial service and offered some words of comfort to the grieving family

Tira encouraged Babes Wodumo to work hard in reviving her music career for the sake of her child

South Africans agreed with Tira on social media and many said Babes is too talented and needs to get back into the industry

DJ Tira offers Babes Wodumo advice at Mampintsha's memorial service. Image: @djtira and @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Award-winning DJ Tira is keen to see Babes Wodumo rise to superstardom again following her husband Mampintsha's untimely passing.

Speaking at Mampintsha's memorial service, Tira said at the height of Babes' fame, she used to charge R100K for gigs, which she achieved through hard work.

He added that Babes needed to get out of her comfort zone and reclaim her position at the top, reported ZAlebs.

Tira further stated that as Mampintsha's friend, he will do what he can to ensure that his wishes are fulfilled.

Mampintsha died on Christmas Eve after he suffered a minor stroke and will be buried on Friday.

Gabisile Nkosi said:

"That's exactly what's going to happen. Babes Wodumo's career will flourish."

Neo Serepo wrote:

"Best advice ever."

Sharon Bohale mentioned:

"Just pray he carries her through and not just offer her advice."

Paulina Makoae stated:

"He can be a good stepfather to Sponge Wodumo."

Nhlanhla Kwanele added:

"He is right about that, we all know that she is talented. She must dust herself and start again."

Sydney Muneri posted:

"Good advice from DJ Tira. It seems like harsh words, but he spoke the truth."

Sharon Mashabane said:

"He spoke so well, I hope Babes takes it into consideration."

Nhle Mchunu commented:

"I love what he said."

