Mzansi was divided after some people applauded DJ Tira for not giving up on late Mampintsha's Kwaito group, Big Nuz

One person praised the Afrotainment boss for giving Big Nuz another chance and producing the group's latest album

Some people disagreed with the peep and shared that Tira apparently had a fallout with the band members after Mampintsha started his own company

A peep who penned an appreciation post for DJ Tira has sparked a huge debate. The tweep sang the Afrotainment boss' praises following Mampintsha's passing.

Mzansi shared mixed views on DJ Tira giving Big Nuz a second chance. Image: @djtira, @mampitsha_shimora, @dangergevaar

The Twitter user with the handle @joy_zelda showed love to DJ Tira for apparently giving Big Nuz another chance to release music under his record label. @joy_zelda wrote:

"This is a DJ Tira appreciation post for not giving up on Big Nuz the group after 10 years. They came back strong and you were there for them as Afrotainment Family and produced the R Mashesha album. You gave them another chance, in salute RIP Shimora."

Mzansi shares mixed views to DJ Tira's "appreciation post"

Peeps took to @joy_zelda's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions. Some shared that Mampintsha, who was the lead singer in Big Nuz, left Afrotainmnet after starting his own company. It has also been reported that Mampintsha confirmed that Big Nuz's friendship with Tira became rocky when he started his own company.

@Tk00756094260 commented:

"But I remember their fight when Mampintsha left to start his own thing. Don't let death shy away from the truth please. There's nothing beautiful about it."

@Nanazi45230605 wrote:

"A legend himself."

@BHOVU_LENSIZWA said:

"Stop brainwashing us, we know what happened."

@meurian35 commented:

"Malome Tira."

@enhlermbarlie wrote:

"And there's like no reason for Tira here...we're all about Shimora, let it be be about him ungasxini please."

@Valenciafikile added:

"Aibon' what happened? I thought he left because he wanted growth."

Mampintsha's memorial and funeral dates announced

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's family has announced the dates of his memorial and funeral service. The late Kwaito star's memorial wll take place in central Durban at Pastor Vusi Dube's ECC church on Thursday, 29 December.

In a press conference, the Simelane and Maphumulo family shared that his funeral will be held on Friday, 30 December. They told the media that the venue of the funeral has not been confirmed yet, adding that they're sourcing the venue with the help of government, reports IOL.

Social media users have continued to send their condolences to Mampintsha's family and wife Babes Wodumo. Mampintsha died in hospital after suffering a stroke following a performance.

