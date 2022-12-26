Mampintsha's alleged side chicks have come out to mourn his death following his passing after suffering a stroke

Videos of the Big Nuz member's alleged girlfriends have surfaced on social media a few days after he was confirmed death

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the clips with some slamming Mampintsha for cheating on his wife Babes Wodumo

Mampintsha's alleged girlfriends are also mourning his death. Videos of the side chicks have surfaced on social media a few days after the Kwaito legend's passing.

Mampintsha’s side chicks are mourning his death. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

The Big NUZ member succumbed to a stroke. He was coming from a performance when he suffered a stroke and was rushed to hospital. He was hospitalised but unfortunately passed away.

A social media user took to Twitter and posted videos of Mpintsho's side dishes mourning his death and sharing clips of them spending time with Mampintsha. The tweep captioned the clip:

"Mampintsha side chicks coming out, bo sneaky link this is so nasty and embarrassing."

Mzansi reacts to Mampintsha's side chicks' videos

Peeps shared mixed views on the clips of the side chicks. Some slammed Mampintsha for cheating on his wife, Babes Wodumo. The star and the Gqom singer also have a young baby together.

@Sizarhwayiza commented:

"I don't see any sadness in her face. But then again she had nothing to lose. It was Mampintshas responsibility to protect his wife."

@wannganwana said:

"This is crazy."

@mohetloa added:

"Bayakhala nabo... Ba lahlekelwe mos (They too also lost out)."

Afrotainment releases statement about Mampintsha's condition

In related news, Briefly News reported that Afrotainment has confirmed that Mampintsha was admitted to hospital before his death. The record label's boss, DJ Tira, took to social media to share a statement about Mampintsha's condition.

The Big Nuz member suffered a minor stroke after returning from a performance. He also missed a couple of performances after he fell ill.

ZAlebs reports that the statement further states that the Gqom star was in hospital receiving medical attention. He's under doctor's observation. Social media users took to Tira's comment section on Twitter to wish Mampintsha a speedy recovery.

Source: Briefly News