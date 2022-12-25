DJ Tira and late Kwaito legend, Mampintsha, had a rocky relationship way back before Mpintsho passed away after suffering a stroke

The two stars' friendship became shaky when Mampintsha started his own independent record label which led to Big Nuz leaving Afrotainment

DJ Tira called for a heavy punishment for Mampintsha when news broke that he was abusing his wife, Babes Wodumo, before they tied the knot

DJ Tira and Mampintsha did not see eye-to-eye when the Big Nuz member started his own company. The two musicians were friend and business partners for a long time before Mampintsha decided to start his own record label.

DJ Tira and Mpintso had a rocky friendship. The two stars also did not see eye-to-eye when Mampintsha started having a relationship with Babes Wodumo. When news broke that the late Kwaito legend was allegedly abusing Babes, Tira was blamed for being an enabler.

Big Nuz leaves Afrotainment

DJ Tira dropped a statement confirming that Big Nuz left Afrotainment in January, 2018. DJ Tira shared that there was no bad blood between him and the group when they left. However, Mampintsha shared that the reason for their exit was due to the decay of their relationship.

IOL reports that Mampintsha said their relationship became rocky when he started his own company. He said friendships became shaky because of his company.

DJ Tira opens up about Babes Wodumo saga

DJ Tira revealed that Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha always had a rocky relationship. He was speaking to Drum after being accused of being an enabler of the alleged abuse.

DJ Tira reportedly said that he hope Mampintsha got the punishment that was due to him, reports Celeb Gossip. Makoya Bearings said he tried to guide the couple but "unfortunately, love is not enough". Mampintsha died after suffering a stroke.

Afrotainment releases statement about Mampintsha's condition

In related news, Briefly News reported that Afrotainment has confirmed that Mampintsha was admitted to hospital before his death. The record label's boss, DJ Tira, took to social media to share a statement about Mampintsha's condition.

The Big Nuz member suffered a minor stroke after returning from a performance. He also missed a couple of performances after he fell ill.

ZAlebs reports that the statement further states that the Gqom star is currently in hospital receiving medical attention. He's under doctor's observation. Social media users took to Tira's comment section on Twitter to wish Mampintsha a speedy recovery.

