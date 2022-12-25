Late Kwaito legend Mampintsha was more than a musician and he proved this a countless times on his timeline

Babes Wodumo's hubby made Mzansi chuckle when he and his wife poked fun at the coronavirus, claiming that men with no beard can't get the virus

The Big Nuz member also trended when he mistakenly called a camel an ostrich and when he complained about being snubbed by the SAMAs

Mampintsha may be gone but his legacy lives on. The star will not only be remembered for his music but he was also a hilarious dude. He made Mzansi chuckle countless times with his witty sense of humour.

Mampintsha made Mzansi chuckle on countless occasions. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Briefly News zoomed in on the moments the late Kwaito legend and his wife, Babes Wodumo, made Mzansi laugh out loud on social media.

Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo make fun of Covid-19

The late Kwaito legend and his wife, Babes Wodumo, took to the timeline to poke fun at the coronavirus. According to IOL, Mampintsha hilariously shared that Babes did research on the virus and found out that it can be contracted through a beard. The Wololo hitmaker then "confirms" she did the research. She goes on to let her hubby know that he'll not contract Covid-19 because he cut his beard.

Mzansi creates Mampintsha challenge

Social media users roasted Mampintsha after he and Babes Wodumo complained about not winning any SAMAs. The #MampintshaChallenge trended after the celeb couple's outcry abiout being snubbed by the SAMAs. According to News24, Mampintsha even responded with his own meme hilariously saying he's going to leave South Africa.

Mampintsha feels sorry for "ostrich"

South Africans laughed out loud when Mampintsha felt sorry for an "ostrich". The Big Nuz member shared a snap of a camel supposedly struggling to get up because of the weight of the man riding it. Mzansi peeps roasted the star for calling the camel and ostrich. The star's fans had a field day when they spotted the mistake, reports The Citizen.

Afrotainment releases statement about Mampintsha's condition

In related news, Briefly News reported that Afrotainment confirmed that Mampintsha was admitted to hospital before his death. The record label's boss, DJ Tira, took to social media to share a statement about Mampintsha's condition.

The Big Nuz member suffered a minor stroke after returning from a performance. He also missed a couple of performances after he fell ill.

ZAlebs reports that the statement further states that the Gqom star is currently in hospital receiving medical attention. He's under doctor's observation. Social media users took to Tira's comment section on Twitter to wish Mampintsha a speedy recovery.

