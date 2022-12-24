Mampintsha sadly passed away following his hospitalisation, which was widely reported on Thursday

His record label announced that he suffered a mild stroke a week ago when he was returning from a performance

Tributes from Mzansi are pouring in on social media as people are coming to terms with Mampintsha's death

Mampintsha passes away after he was hospitalised. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Mandla Maphumulo popularly known as Mampintsha passed away after he suffered a mild stroke at the beginning of the week.

Afrotainment released a statement on December 22 stating that the Big Nuz member was getting medical care at the Durdoc Hospital in Durban.

According to SundayWorld, Mampintsha's wife, Babes Wodumo, legally named Bongekile Simelane, confirmed his untimely passing.

Mampintsha was 40 years at the time of his passing and was an acclaimed musician and producer.

Mzansi woke up to the shocking news on social media, and most said the music industry is now poorer without his talent.

@ayanda_ntulii said:

"You gave us good music, may your soul Rest In Peace Mampintsha."

@zothanimpendulo mentioned:

"Besides good music and the best kasi punchlines, Mampintsha gave us funny videos ever. We'll miss him dearly. ❤️"

@PitsMash_1108 posted:

"Me hoping that a statement will come back saying that Mampintsha's death is fake."

@itu_nadia shared:

"Waking up to the passing of Mampintsha has to be the craziest thing this Dec. RIP boss."

@Zamalisa added:

"Tory’s under the jail and Mampintsha is gone?"

@Solphendukaa commented:

"Rest in Peace Mampintsha."

@Sabby_Slvvane said:

"RIP to Mampintsha! You still had a lot to do in this world. Why are we dying so young?"

Source: Briefly News