This heavily tattooed snake trapping hero may not appear to be your standard conservationist at first glance. However, as one has a greater grasp of Simon Keys' bold mentality, it gradually becomes clear how he works to make the world a better place for people and snakes equally. Snake City, his enthralling presentation, shows the charmer at work. He captures snakes in a variety of environments, including filthy kitchens, roofs, trees, and even scorching lorry engines.

Daredevil host of the thrilling documentary Snakes in the City, Simon Keys. He has always had a passion for animals and is using this passion to make a living. Photo: @simon_and_siouxsie

Source: Instagram

Where is Simon Keys originally from? Who is Simon Keys wife? These are some of the questions we will answer in this article. Join us as we explore how the life of a young boy's respect for living creepy things led him to star in the educative and thrilling Nat Geo Wild show Snake City. We also learn more about his ex-wife, Nadine, and his current girlfriend, Siouxsie Gillet.

Simon Keys profile summary

Date of birth: 15th July 1974

15th July 1974 Place of birth: England

England Where he grew up: Hertfordshire, England

Hertfordshire, England Age: 47 years in 2021

47 years in 2021 Profession: TV personality, conservationist, and snake catcher

TV personality, conservationist, and snake catcher Documentary: Snakes In The City

Snakes In The City Network: Nat Geo Wild

Nat Geo Wild Seasons: 7

7 Time: Wednesday, 19.35 CAT

Wednesday, 19.35 CAT Girlfriend: Siouxsie Gillet

Siouxsie Gillet Profession: Herpetologist

Herpetologist Ex-wife: Nadine Keys

Nadine Keys Simon Keys height: 5’ 10”

5’ 10” Weight: 171 pounds (78 kg)

171 pounds (78 kg) Facebook: @simonandsiouxsie

@simonandsiouxsie Instagram: @simon_and_siouxsie

@simon_and_siouxsie Website: simonandsiouxsie.com

simonandsiouxsie.com Phone: 060 633 6054

Simon Keys biography

Simon Keys is a professional snake catcher who has been helping residents take care of their snake problems at a small fee. Photo: @simon_and_siouxsie

Source: Instagram

Who is Simon Keys? He is a professional snake catcher who was born in England on July 15th, 1974. The 47-year-old grew up in Hertfordshire, where he still spends six months every year. The other half is spent in the picturesque tropical coastal city of Durban.

His experience with animals grew while working for an import-export company that brought in corals and fish from all over. The work there was intense, and some weeks he pulled 60 to 70-hour shifts. He worked there for 11 years.

How did Simon Keys start his career?

Simon Keys started his career after he spotted a snake in his neighbor's home and offered to help catch it. From there he discovered he could render such services at a fee. Photo: @simon_and_siouxsie

Source: Instagram

The fear of snakes is a common and justified one. Snakes like the Puff Adder can cause death. So, where did it all start? His career kicked off after he tied the knot with Nadine Keys. Simon Keys ex-wife was originally from South Africa, and in 2005, they relocated to Durban, South Africa.

He observed a green snake descend from a tree and slither into his neighbour's garden one day while lounging outside his house. He raced over and requested that he remove the snake. This smart insight indicated that such services are desperately needed in South Africa.

He started a Snake retrieval service where he charged 150 Rand for a call out. However, after some time, they realized that it was not sustainable due to the wear and tear experienced by their vehicle.

The fuel cost was also a problem, especially when they responded to remote rural areas where the people were often unable to raise the fee. Simon pushed on and would complement his salary by diving and catching marine fish during the winter months.

Of course, he braved the shark-infested waters, but this is hardly a surprise for this brave adrenaline junkie. During one of those months, he got a contact at the television production company Earth Touch. It was followed by an opportunity to shoot the documentary Snakes City.

Simon Keys wife and career in South Africa

Simon Keys and his co-host and current partner Siouxsie Gillet who works as a herpetologist. Photo: @siouxsiegilletofficial

Source: Instagram

Simon and Nadine started rescuing snakes from people's houses. He appeared alongside Nadine in the first season of Snake City. If you wonder what happened to Simon and Nadine on Snake City, the two split up, and Simon moved back to the UK. Read more about Nadine here!

When Keys got the go-ahead for season 2 of Snake city, he asked Siouxsie to be his co-host. They started as friends, but Simon being the charmer that he is, won her heart. Snake City new girlfriend set things off from season 2. The show became an educative one, and they shared vital information about what to do when people come across snakes.

Who is Siouxsie Gillett?

Siouxsie Gillett is the current partner of Simon Keys and they both host the documentary Snakes in the City. Photo: @simon_and_siouxsie

Source: Instagram

She is Simon's current partner. The two met after he returned to the UK. He got a job at a reptile shop owned by Siouxsie Gillet, who he had known for 14 years, given that the reptile community is a close-knit one. She was a herpetologist with an impressive back story.

Her dad was a butcher, and her compassion for animals began there. She went on to work on movie sets and is the mastermind behind all the creepy crawlies in Harry Potter.

This imaginative fantasy included a scene with 80 cockroaches. She had to count them every time they were needed on set. Next, she did Ridley Scott's Exodus. It was a miracle that they were able to handle 400 frogs.

The two have been living together, and their lifestyle has shocked most people. For example, Siouxsie Gillet and Simon Keys house in England shocked millions of viewers when they got to see how they share their home with over 80 snakes, not to mention the numerous other animals like tarantulas and crocs.

The duo, however, gives other helpful tips on snake identification. For example, one easy way to tell if a snake is poisonous or not is the shape of its head. Poisonous ones have triangular heads, while nonpoisonous ones have narrower heads.

Despite snakes being frightening, they serve a critical role in our health and safety. For instance, they hunt rodents like rats and mice that cause epidemics like the Bubonic Plague.

Simon comes from the UK, which was devasted by the Bubonic Plague of the 14th century that killed over 50 million people. Perhaps if they had snakes, this loss would have been much less. The disease was carried by rats brought by the people's living conditions.

Rodents also destroy up to 20% of harvests. As a solution, the couple has partnered with vineyard farmers who use mole snakes to curb the rodent problem in their farms. They exchange these snakes for wine which is not a bad trade-off for them.

Snake City cast and crew

Simon Keys and his girlfriend Siouxsie Gillet are the two main co-hosts of the documentary Snakes City Photo: @siouxsiegillettofficial

Source: Instagram

The Snakes in the City cast includes 12 crew members who they have worked together with for the last seven years. They have two cameramen who document the drama as it unfolds. They also have a resourceful driver who used to be a dirt bike rider.

His skills behind the wheel have saved many lives of both people and snakes. During emergencies, he uses back routes and can even cut through cornfields to get there on time.

Simon Keys documentary Snakes City has 12 crew members. Perhaps the crew members who play a major role are the two cameramen who capture every angel of the unfolding. Photo: @SnakeCitySimon

Source: Twitter

If you wonder, 'has Simon Keys been bitten by a snake?' the answer is yes. He has been bitten twice. First, he was bitten by a copperhead while fastening the lid of the container containing the vipers. It went for his finger, and he was soon sweating and vomiting due to the reaction with the venom. He treated the injury with a lot of ice and antibiotics.

Simon Keys tattoos

One time as he was catching a spitting cobra, the serpent spit on his unhealed tattoo. He notes that the venom can cause immense pain when it lands on an open wound or the eyes. So, the first aid is to wash with a lot of water, milk, beer or urine.

It may be considered disgusting, but it is the lesser evil compared to going blind. He still loves his tattoos because he is heavily inked, and we reckon he will add more all over his body, given that he is also a tattoo artist.

The professional snake catcher Simon Keys has not evaded the lethal venom of these animals. He was once bitten while healing some fresh ink. Photo: @simon_and_siouxsie

Source: Instagram

Simon Keys contact details

Simon has changed the way many people treat snakes. Together with his crew, they have educated millions and continue to inform the younger generations of how important snakes are to our ecosystem. We wish them the best of luck as they risk their lives to make this world a more harmonious one.

READ ALSO: Eleanor Tomlinson: age, parents, relationship, net worth 2021

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Eleanor Tomlinson. She is a renowned British singer and actress who has starred in Alice in Wonderland, Angus, Poldark, and Perfect Snogging.

She hails from a strong acting background, given that her folks are also actors. Find out more about this beauty from this read!

Source: Briefly.co.za