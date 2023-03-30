Little known details about Jodi Lynn Calaway, The Undertaker's ex-wife

The Undertaker is an American retired World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar regarded as the most outstanding professional wrestler of his time. He was well known for his scary ring theatrics that gave him a ruthless and aggressive persona. However, Jodi Lynn Calaway was bold enough to bond romantically with the iconic wrestler outside the ring. To the fans' dismay, the couple divorced after a decade of marital bliss.

Despite her association with a celebrity, Jodi lives one of the most grounded and private lives. Here is a glimpse of her biography that sheds light on the lesser-known details about the celebrity ex-wife.

Jodi Lynn Calaway's profile summary and bio

Full name Jodi Lynn Calaway Nickname Jodi Gender Female Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-86 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Mark William Calaway (The Undertaker) Children Gunner Vincent Calaway

Jodi Lynn Calaway's age

Lynn has yet to disclose her date of birth and age to the broader public. On the other hand, her ex-husband, Mark, was born on March 24 1965, in Houston, Texas. As of 2023, he is 58 years old.

Jodi Lynn Calaway's height

The celebrity ex-wife stands 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres and weighs 60 kilograms or 132 pounds. Her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches (86-60-86 centimetres). Jodi has brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who was The Undertaker's first wife?

Lynn was The Undertaker's first wife. The couple met in the late 1980s, and after a brief dating period, they tied the knot in a private wedding in 1989. Four years later, in 1993, the pair welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Vincent Calaway. Although their marriage was one admired by many WWE fans, the duo divorced after a decade in 1999.

The Undertaker moved on to marry Sara Calaway on July 21 2000, in St. Peterburg, Florida. The pair has two kids together, Chasey Calaway, born on November 21, 2002, and Gracie Calaway, born on May 15 2005. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2007, citing irreconcilable differences. On June 26 2010, Mark married former wrestler Michelle Mc Cool.

Has The Undertaker adopted a child?

In 2022, Mark William and his wife Michelle McCool adopted a younger son and the baby brother to Kaia Calaway, Kolt.

Professional career

Much like her early life details, there are no details regarding what Jodi does for a living. Conversely, her ex-husband made his wrestling career debut in 1987.

He has won the WWF/E Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, the Hardcore Championship, and the World Tag Team Championship.

Jodi Lynn Calaway's net worth

Although Lynn's net worth remains unknown, Mark's net worth is estimated at $17 million as of 2023. He attributes most of his wealth to his successful wrestling career. The retired wrestler lives lavishly with his wife and kids in Texas, USA.

Jodi Lynn Calaway's Instagram

There are no known handles for Jodi on social media platforms. She prefers keeping her personal life details under the carpet. On the other hand, The Undertaker has 4.5 Instagram followers with 146 posts. You can find him under @undertaker on the platform.

Many people know Jodi Lynn Calaway for being married to The Undertaker. Even though their marriage ended over 20 years ago, she is still known by her ex-husband's surname, which puts her in the limelight. Lynn is living a low-key life away from public scrutiny.

