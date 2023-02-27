Who is Kim Marie Kessler, Randy Orton's wife? Everything to know

Getting married to a celebrity means their fame will eventually spill over to you, which has been the case with Kim Marie Kessler. She has secured a seat as Randy Orton's wife in the world of fame. Randy is an American professional wrestler and actor currently signed to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). With the third most world championship reigns in history and a career of over 20 years, Orton identifies as one of the greatest wrestlers ever.

Randy Orton's wife was born and raised in New York City, United States of America.

Kim Marie Kessler is an American entrepreneur and socialite who gives good meaning to the famous phrase, "behind every successful man is a woman." Her unwavering support for Orton's wrestling career is unmatched. Here is a glimpse of Kim Marie Kessler's exciting biography.

Kim Marie Kessler's profile summary and bio

Full name Kimberly Marie Kessler Nickname Kim Gender Female Date of birth April 1, 1985 Age 38 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace New York City, United States of America Current residence St. Charles, Missouri, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Randy Orton Children Michael, Anthony, Robbie, Brooklyn Rose and Alanna Marie (step-daughter) Famous for Being Randy Orton's wife Profession Entrepreneur and socialite Instagram @kim.orton01

Kim Marie Kessler's age

Kimberly and Orton have a blended family comprising five children.

Kimberly was born on April 1 1985. As of 2023, she is 38 years old. The socialite's zodiac sign is Aries.

Where is Kim Marie Kessler from?

Randy Orton's wife was born and raised in New York City, United States of America. However, information about her early life and family background remains unknown. The socialite prefers to lead a private life, keeping details about her personal life away from the public eye.

Kim Marie Kessler's height

The entrepreneur stands 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall, weighing 55 kilograms or 121 pounds. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Kim Marie Kessler's marriage

How did Randy Orton meet Kim Kessler? The couple first met during a WWE show in New York. Kim was a huge fan of Orton, and when he spotted her in the crowd, he could barely take his eyes off her due to her beauty. Orton approached her, and they started dating in March 2012. In July 2015, while vacationing in Bora Bora, Randy proposed to Kim and married in a colourful wedding on November 14 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Kessler earns a living from various entrepreneurial ventures.

However, this was the second marriage for each of them. Previously, Randy was married to Samantha Speno. After five years of marriage, the duo divorced in 2012, citing irreconcilable differences. Details about who was Kim Marie Kessler's first husband remain under the carpet.

Does Kim Marie Kessler have children?

Kimberly and Orton have a blended family comprising five children. From his previous marriage, Randy has a daughter named Alanna. On the other hand, Kim has three sons from her former marriage, Robbie, Michael, and Antony.

Michael was born on October 9 2002, while Robbie was born on October 22 2004. Marie's last-born son was born on April 23 2010. Kim and Randy have a daughter named Brooklyn Rose, who was born on November 22 2016.

What does Randy Orton's wife do for a living?

Kessler earns a living from various entrepreneurial ventures. She is the CEO of a fashion line called Slthr that sells clothes and accessories for adults and children. Some clothing items sold include joggers, hoodies, t-shirts and socks.

Besides being an entrepreneur, Kim is a socialite who started this journey after meeting Orton. While she is not actively engaged in the entertainment industry like her spouse, she often accompanies him to various shows and events and has been interviewed by several publications.

Kim Marie Kessler's net worth

Kim is quite active on her social media platforms, posting pictures of her husband and kids.

Although Randy Orton is a famous wrestler with an estimated net worth of $15.5 million, Kim has not revealed much regarding her salary and net worth.

Kim Marie Kessler's Instagram

Kim is quite active on her social media platforms, posting pictures of her husband and kids. She has 482k followers with 716 posts on Instagram.

Although Randy is among the few WWE celebrities who married outside his career, and his marriage to Kim Marie Kessler has stood the test to become admired by many. The couple has a fantastic relationship.

