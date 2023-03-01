Dakota Alan Norris' biography: All about Chuck Norris' son

Chuck Norris has built a solid basis for himself as an accomplished combatant. The legend started acting, and his unique skills in roles for movies and television turned out to be a massive opportunity for him. Due to such popularity, his personal life is subject to public scrutiny, with most of his fans wondering who Chuck Norris' son, Alan, is. Dakota Alan is a martial artist following his father's footsteps closely.

The son of Chuck Norris will turn 22 in December 2023. Photo: @d.ak.ot.a on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The gymnastics expert grew under his father's tutelage and has gone on to win a medal. He has learnt these skills at Lone Wolf Ranch, Navasota, in Texas and is a 2021 masters rank inductee. In this article, you will learn more about the celebrity child, his past, what he does, and other essential details about him.

Profile summary

Full name Dakota Alan Norris Gender Male Date of Birth August 30, 2001 Age 22 ( as of 2023) Nationality American Father Chuck Norris Mother Gena O'Kelly Siblings 6 Zodiac Virgo Ethnicity White Caucasian Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Height in inches 5'8" Marital status Single Profession Martial artist Girlfriend Ashleigh Instagram d.ak.ot.a

Dakota Alan Norris' age

After almost eight years of training, chucks son received his black belt. Photo: @d.ak.ot.a on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dakota Alan was born in California on August 30, 2001. At the time of Dakota's birth, his mother, Gena O'Kelley, was 33, and his father was 61. His mother is a former American model, and his twin sister, Danilee Kelly, is a martial artist. He has blue eyes and light brown hair.

Dakota was born and raised in Los Angeles and has lived in the United States. He attended Mitchell High School.

Dakota Alan Norris' siblings

The celebrity kid has six siblings (three half-brothers, two half-sisters and a twin sister). His elder half-siblings are from his father's prior relationship. Eric is a former stock NASCAR racer, while Michael is an actor and has appeared in several movies and television shows.

Dina Di Ciolli, born in February 1963, is an American media personality and a former realtor. Little is known about Timothy and Kelly, both half-siblings from Gena O'Kelley's relationship with Gordon Hinschberger. Dakota and Danilee are martial artists.

Who is Danilee Kelly Norris?

Danilee, Chuck's youngest daughter, had a brief foray into the entertainment industry as a small child, appearing as Angela Walker in her father's 2005 film Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial By Fire.

How old is Chuck Norris' oldest son?

Mike was born in 1962 and is 61 years of age as of 2023. He took after his father, an action hero, and entered the film industry as a teenager. He had a minor role in the 1979 film, A Force of One.

Dakota Norris' gymnastics

The skilful combatant has experience in martial arts, but he is also a skilled gymnast with outstanding sports abilities. The talented boy started learning martial arts with his father at eight. His martial arts and gymnastics prowess can be attributed to Chuck, a multi-talented teacher.

His solid martial arts and combat sports foundation led him to win several black belts. Dakota already holds a fifth-degree black belt in Chun Kuk Do, an American hybrid martial arts style developed in 1990 by his father.

Dakota Alan Norris' movies

Although many of his siblings are into films, the actor has not appeared in any movie but was inspired to take up martial arts. Whether the five-time UFAF champion intends to follow his father into film or television is still being determined.

Personal life

Dakota has been dating Ashleigh for over two years, and their pictures can be found on his Instagram. The couple's personal lives are kept confidential.

Dakota Alan Norris' net worth

Several of Alan's siblings are actors hand have appeared with their father in various films. Photo: d.ak.ot.a @ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As of February 2023, the athlete's net worth is predicted to be $200,000. This is a sum of his assets and earnings as an athlete. The 22-year-old American also earns from brand endorsements.

What is Dakota Alan Norris' Instagram account?

The 5th-degree black belt holder has an Instagram account with 1.4 k followers as of March 2023. The majority of Dakota Norris' photos on this platform are of him during training sessions.

Is Chuck Norris mixed?

Carlos Ray (also known as Chuck Norris), an American of mixed ancestry, was born on March 10, 1940. The son of a Cherokee father and an Irish mother was born in Oklahoma. He became famous after playing an essential role in Walker, Texas Ranger, a TV series that ran for eight years (1993-2001).

Is Chuck Norris' son on Walker, Texas Ranger?

Two sons of the legendary movie star have played a role in the series. Mike played Kyle Clayton in the movie series, while Eric, a stunt player for motion pictures, has also been pivotal in directing and coordinating eight drama series episodes.

Dakota Alan Norris is an American martial artist. Being the son of an actor and a martial artist has given him the reputation of being a celebrity kid. He was also one of Chuck Norris' twins, born on August 30, 2001. His martial arts skills incredibly improved while being mentored by his father.

READ ALSO: Who is the highest-paid UFC fighter in 2022? Top 25 athletes ranked

In a recent article, Briefly.co.za noted that the Ultimate Fighting Championship has grown significantly popular due to a sharp increase in viewership. See the top 25 richest mixed martial artists and how much money they make from intense fighting.

Source: Briefly News