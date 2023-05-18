What does Logan Romero Plant do for a living? Biography and facts

Robert Plant is a legendary English singer-songwriter. He was a singer and lead vocalist of Led Zeppelin, an English rock band that comprised him, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham. During his active years, he was always accompanied by his son, Logan Romero Plant, on his music tours. Logan would later follow in his father’s footsteps. However, he is a man who wears many hearts.

Logan Romero Plant is a former singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, lead vocalist, and model. Photo: @supernovaxradio, @BoredWeb3 (modified by author)

The apple does not fall far from the tree. As expected, Logan Romero Plant and some of his siblings are in the music industry. The lad is a former vocalist of the now-defunct Black Country Bandits. Over the years, Romero has also ventured into modelling and entrepreneurship. Logan Romero Plant’s biography has all you need to know about his career and personal life.

Full name Logan Romero Plant Gender Male Date of birth 21 January 1979 Age 44 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth London, England Current residence London, England, UK Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Robert Plant Mother Maureen Plant Siblings Carmen Jane, Karac Pendragon (half-sibling Jesse Lee) Marital status Married Wife Bridget E. Smith Education University of Wales (Diploma in Sports Massage) Profession Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, former lead vocalist, model Net worth £28 million

What is Logan Romero Plant’s age?

Robert Plant’s son was born on 21 January 1979, meaning he is 44 years old as of 2023. His birth sign is Aquarius. Regarding his nationality, he is English. Growing up, he was a teenage footballer before he switched to music.

Romero attended the University of Wales, where he completed his higher learning education. He obtained a diploma in Sports Massage.

He has two siblings, Carmen Jane and Karac Pendragon. Karac Pendragon is deceased. He also has one half-sibling named Jesse Lee from his father’s second relationship.

Logan Romero was born two years after Karac Pendragon's death. Photo: @radiorxger (modified by author)

Logan Romero Plant’s parents

The former Black Country Bandits’ lead vocalist father is known to many as Robert Plant. So, who is the mother of Logan Plant? His mother is Maureen Wilson. His parents were married between 1968 and 1983. The cause of their divorce remains a mystery.

Is Robert Plant still married to his first wife?

No. They went their separate ways after nearly two decades of marriage. After the divorce, Maureen Wilson has led a low-key life. Her former husband would later get engaged to Shirley Wilson (I) in 1983, but they broke up in 1991.

He has also been with several other ladies, such as Shirley Wilson, Deborah Rose, and Patty Griffin. Interestingly, he shares a child with Shirley Wilson, the sister of his former wife.

What does Logan Plant do for a living?

Romero is a jack of all trades. He is a former model, singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur. He launched his music career when he joined the Black Country Bandits (formerly known as the Riots) band in 2004.

Before the band split, he toured with the band in different parts of the UK. In 2006, he joined the Sons of Albion, a hard rock band. He also worked with the band until 2011, when he switched careers.

As a model, Logan worked with Boss Model Management. He also had a short stint with fronted British fashion retailer Mr Porter.

In 2011, he started a beer business, Beavertown Brewery. Heineken later acquired the company. He also tried his hand in the hospitality industry when he founded Duke’s Brew & Que. However, in 2017, the restaurant was closed.

What is Logan Romero Plant’s net worth?

Logan has achieved success in music and business. His brewing and restaurant businesses were successful ventures. According to Company Check, he allegedly has a net worth of £28 million.

Who is Logan Romero Plant’s wife?

The former Black Country Bandits vocalist is a family man. He is married to Bridget E. Smith. The couple tied the knot on 4 September 2005 in West London. His father performed at their colourful wedding ceremony.

What happened to Robert Plant's son?

On 26 July 1977, Robert Plant’s family suffered a big blow when they lost their son, Karac. He reportedly died from a stomach virus aged 5. Robert was on tour with Led Zeppelin in the US when he received the sad news about his son's death. He would later create a song titled All My Love as a tribute to him.

