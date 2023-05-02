Get to know Eric Hartter, father of Eminem's adopted daughter Stevie Laine

Eric Hartter might not have achieved as much as anticipated, but he will forever be remembered for significantly contributing to the arts industry. He prematurely died in 2019, leaving many people heartbroken, especially his family and close friends. Many also recognise him as the biological father of Stevie Laine, Eminem's adopted daughter.

Eric Hartter (L) is the biological father of Stevie Laine (R), Eminem's adoptive daughter. Photo: @coffinxmathers, @gayit on Twitter (modified by author)

Eminem is a legendary rapper from the USA. He is a proud father of three grown-up daughters, two of whom are his adoptive children. One of his adopted daughters, Stevie Laine, has always attracted the media's attention because of her relationship with the rapper. This has been so since reports emerged that she is the biological child of the late Eric Hartter.

Eric Hartter’s profile summary and bio

Full name Eric Hartter Gender Male Year of birth 22 January 1979 Place of birth Roseville, Michigan, USA Date of death 22 Aug 2019 Place of death Detroit, Michigan, USA Age at death 40 Zodiac sign Aquarius Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Mother Marie Mastrogiovanni Hartter Ex-girlfriend Kim Scott Children Stevie Laine Mathers Profession Tattoo artist Net worth (Approx.) $50,000 to $150,000

Who was Eric Hartter?

Hartter was a professional tattoo artist from Roseville, Michigan, USA. One of Eric Hartter’s parents, his mother, has been identified as Marie Mastrogiovanni. Apart from his hometown and mother, little information about his background exists.

Eric Hartter’s age at the time of his death was 40 years. As per sources, the tattoo artist was born on 22 January 1979.

What happened to Eric Hartter?

Based on various reports of his death, he succumbed to a suspected OD. His family did not disclose the exact cause of his death. Eric Hartter’s mother appealed for help to raise funds for her son’s burial expenses. She organised a GoFundMe campaign, raising $1,910.

Eric Hartter’s career

Hartter was a renowned professional tattoo artist. However, he enjoyed a quiet life away from the public’s eye. That quickly changed when he was romantically involved with Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers.

Eric's daughter Stevie Laine and Jace in December 2022. Photo: Puffinstuff (modified by author)

What was Eric Hartter’s net worth?

He was an established tattoo artist who carved his name into the arts industry. He allegedly had a net worth of between $50,000 and $150,000 at the time of his death.

Kim Scott and Eric Hartter’s relationship

Kim Mathers, famously known as Kim Anne Scott, is Eminem’s ex-wife. The celebrity's ex-wife married the rapper between June 1999 and October 2001. Shortly after separating from the rapper, she met and started dating Eric Harter.

Their relationship was, however, short-lived. Five years down the line, Kim and Eminem got back together. They remarried on 14th January 2006. A few months into their marriage, they again went their separate ways. Their second divorce was finalised on 19 December 2006.

Eric Hartter’s children

Eric Hartter briefly dated Kim Scott in 2006, with whom they share Stevie Lainee. Photo: @stevielainee on Instagram (modified by author)

The brief relationship between Eric Hartter and Kim resulted in the birth of one child. The name of that child is Stevie Laine, christened Whitney at birth. Stevie Laine came out as non-binary in August 2019. They are the only known child of the late tattoo artist.

Is Stevie Eminem's biological child?

The celebrity's kid was adopted by Eminem when he remarried Kim in 2016. In 2021, Stevie took to TikTok, revealing that they did not know Eminem was not their biological father. However, the video has since been deleted from the platform.

Eric Hartter and Eminem never met. In other words, they are primarily connected because of Kim and Stevie.

Who is Stevie Mathers' biological father?

Rapper Eminem and his wife at Club 151 for his album launch party. Photo: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive

Their biological father was Eric Hartter. Unfortunately, Hartter succumbed to a suspected OD in August 2019. Eminem has been their adoptive father since 2016.

Stevie is among the rapper’s three daughters. Her siblings are Hailie Jade (born in December 1995) and Alaina Marie Mathers (born in May 1993). Hailie is Eminem’s only biological child.

Eric Hartter was a tattoo artist from Detroit, Michigan, USA. He passed away in 2019, but his memories are fresh among his family, friends, and fans. Many also remember him as the father of Eminem's adopted daughter Stevie Laine.

