Who is Kimberly Anne Scott, Eminem's ex-wife? Where is she now?

Kimberly Anne Scott is an American author and freelance illustrator. She is best known as the ex-wife of world-famous rapper Eminem. Kimberly rose to prominence following her hugely publicized relationship with Eminem, the tumultuous marriage that followed, and the numerous issues surrounding the duo's eventual divorce.

Kimberly's life has been a series of ups and downs ever since her troubled upbringing at the hands of her abusive stepfather. Here is a quick look at her life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Kimberly Anne Scott Gender Female Date of birth 9th January 1975 Kimberly Anne Scott's age 47 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Warren, Michigan, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 34-29-37 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Marshall Bruce Mathers III (Eminem) Stepfather Casimer Sluck Mother Kathleen Scott Sister Dawn Scott Children 3 Net worth $2 million Occupation Author, illustrator

Kimberly Anne Scott's biography

The renowned author was born in Warren, Michigan, United States, on 9th January 1975. This makes her 47 years old as of 2022. Her mother is known as Kathleen Scott, and her stepfather is Casimer Sluck. Not much is known about Kimberly's biological father.

Kimberly grew up alongside her twin sister, Dawn, who passed away in 2016 after overdosing on drugs. The two had a troubled childhood and had to endure incessant abuse from their alcoholic stepfather. Eventually, the unfavourable domestic situation led to the two girls running away from home when they were aged thirteen.

How did Eminem and Kimberly Anne Scott meet?

The thirteen-year-old sisters, Dawn and Kimberly, found refuge in the outskirts of Detroit after running away to escape their abusive, irresponsible, and alcoholic stepdad.

At the time, Eminem (Marshall Bruce Mathers III) was in and out of several rehabilitation centres, having been deserted by his father. In 1987, the 15-year-old Eminem and the sisters were at a house party, and his electrifying performance of LL Cool J's song caught Kimberly's attention.

Eminem and the young Kimberly Anne Scott began talking and quickly became friends. The rapper invited Dawn and Kimberly to live with him in his mother's house. Eminem's mum quickly became fond of Kimberly. Kim and Eminem then began dating around the same time the renowned rapper's career was taking off.

In December 1995, Kimberly and Eminem welcomed their first child together, a daughter known as Hailie Jade. The birth of Hailie marked the beginning of problems in the couple's relationship. This was reportedly caused by Eminem's rising fame, which made it difficult for him to balance his career and family life. Kimberly moved out and took Hailie with her.

The one-and-off relationship went on for a while, with the two eventually getting married in 1999. Not much is known about Kimberly Anne Scott's wedding. Still, the relationship troubles continued and reached an all-time high when Eminem released a song titled Kim in 2000. The song criticized Kimberly and included some seemingly violent lyrics.

Kimberly was hugely hurt by the song and attempted suicide by cutting her wrists. She survived the attempt and eventually divorced Eminem in 2001. The two got remarried in 2006, but their newfound union only lasted three months.

In 2015, Kimberly attempted suicide by ramming her car into a tree. She survived the crash.

Drug use

Eminem's ex-wife is no stranger to drug-related controversies. Shortly after Kimberly Anne Scott and Eminem's Divorce, the renowned author found solace in drugs. At one point, she was arrested and charged with the possession and use of coca*ne, and she was also once jailed for possessing illegal drugs.

In 2016, Kimberly's sister passed away after overdosing on drugs. Kim was predictably shaken by her twin sister's demise. Here is an excerpt of her statement after Dawn's death.

Dawn was my sweet, beautiful sister who lost her way. I kept a light lit for her, hoping she'd find her way back to me. I miss her and love her more than anything I could ever say. I wish she was here so I could hug her and tell her I love her.

Who are Kimberly Anne Scott's children?

Kimberly Anne Scott has three kids, all from different fathers. She got Halie Jade with Eminem, Whitney Scott with her one-time partner Eric Hatter, and Parker Scott with an unknown man. During her relationship with Eminem, the two had legally adopted Alaina Marie, who is the daughter of Kimberly's late sister Dawn.

Kimberly Anne Scott's daughter, Hailie, is a renowned social media influencer who recently graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology.

Where is Kimberly Anne Scott today?

Kimberly barely makes public appearances nowadays, the last one being a talk show during which she talked about her toxic relationship with Eminem. She is said to have stayed sober for well over a decade now.

In an interview with a popular television channel, Kimberly said that Eminem is the best father her kids could ever have had. She also talked about how infidelity and fame contributed to the downfall of her marriage to the renowned rapper.

Height and body measurements

Kimberly is 5 feet 10 inches (about 178 centimetres) tall and weighs 137 pounds (62 kilograms). She has brown eyes and blonde hair. Her body measures 34-29-37 at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

What is Kimberly Anne Scott's Instagram?

Eminem's ex-wife does not have an official Instagram account, a decision perhaps in line with her incredibly private life.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kimberly's net worth is $2 million.

Kimberly Anne Scott, Eminem's ex-wife, has had a rough love life marked by a troubled two-time marriage and two divorces. While she has maintained a low profile for the last few years, one can't help but wonder about what is next for the renowned rapper's ex-wife.

