Cynthia Alksne's biography, age, husband, parents, career, social media

Cynthia Alksne of the famous MSNBC is an American legal analyst and former federal prosecutor who could pass as one of the smartest in the field. She is an expert in criminal law and has amassed a great deal of knowledge from her long years of service in the legal field. Little wonder she does so well as a legal analyst whenever she appears on TV dissecting cases like they were a pack of cards.

Cynthia Alksne’s story is rife with many adventures starting from when she was younger and wanting to be free at all costs. From her home town in Florida until her undergraduate programs at the university, Alksne has been keen and focused on becoming a trial attorney. However, as she progressed, her path became more explicit, and she realised where her strength and weakness lay. Nevertheless, she utilised all opportunities to become the celebrity legal head she is today.

Cynthia Alksne's biography summary

Background information

Cynthia Alksne (aged 63 in 2022) was born on 19 May 1959 in her parent's home town, Florida, United States of America.

She was raised alongside her brothers, Milton and Ward, and a sister who is five years younger, Lorna. Unfortunately, Cynthia's brother, Ward, died in 2012. John and Patricia, Cynthia Alksne's parents, are a pretty well-to-do family. John worked as a professor, and the family moved severely. For instance, they moved from Virginia to Norway, Los Angeles, Seattle and finally, San Diego.

Due to the itinerant nature of her father's job, Cynthia did not spend much time with her family or her sister after they left high school. During an interview with the two sisters, they revealed that they talked to each other more than once daily during those periods and still have a fantastic relationship.

But unfortunately, Cynthia's parents divorced and went their separate ways while remaining good friends without rancour until Patricia Alksne passed in 2013, a year after her son's death, after a protracted illness.

Education

Cynthia Alksne started her undergraduate education at the University of California, Los Angeles. She was there for only two years and went to George Washington University, Georgetown, where she completed her programme.

Later, she did some postgraduate legal courses, which helped shape her career in confrontational interviewing techniques. She also had programs at the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, where she worked on some projects with Lorna, her sister.

Cynthia Alksne's career

The former federal prosecutor has worked as an expert on criminal law, grand jury, and police investigations. It is on record that she has worked on and tried over 50 cases to verdict. When asked about her confrontational interviewing, she mentioned that the technique was most helpful when her teenagers during her years as a prosecutor.

Moreover, Alksne worked as a prosecutor in the Civil Rights Division in the Department of Justice, Assistant Attorney in the US Attorney's Office. She also worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Brooklyn and as Assistant Attorney General for Texas. She appears on MSNBC as a legal analyst. At the show, she dissects legal issues while making the public understand the processes and benefits of transparent legal works.

Cynthia Alksne's husband

The legal expert is married to Steve McMahon. He is also a legal luminary working as an attorney and co-founder of Purple Strategies LLC and Trippi McMahon and Squier. Trippi and McMahon and Squier is now known as McMahon Squier and Associate.

In 1982, Steve worked for Senator Edward M. Kennedy as assistant press secretary and Howard Dean as acting chief strategist during his presidential campaign.

Their marriage is blessed with four children. Interestingly, Cynthia Alksne's daughters are grown up and doing well in their endeavours.

Cynthia Alksne's measurements

Alksne is 167 centimetres tall, an equivalence of 5 feet 5 inches., and she weighs 60 kilograms.

Cynthia Alksne's social media

Alksne has a strong presence on social media, especially Twitter. Cynthia Alksne's Twitter account is @CynthiaAlksne, with over 39 thousand followers as of 2 December 2022.

Net worth

According to Information Cradle, Cynthia Alksne's net worth stands at $3 million. She made this much from over 30 years of serving in different justice departments of the country.

Cynthia Alksne started as an enthusiast in the legal field and justice department. She has served as a federal prosecutor and attorney in different districts and capacities. She puts effort into analyzing and educating people on processes for legal issues.

