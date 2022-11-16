Who is Kasie Hunt's husband Matthew Mario Rivera? Everything to know

Matthew Mario Rivera is a renowned and successful part-time American professor, reporter, and producer. To many, he is also known as Kasie Hunt's husband, an American NBC newscaster. The couple tied the knot in Shenandoah Woods, Virginia, on May 6, 2017. Here is a glimpse of his life.

Matthew Mario Rivera's net worth is about $2 million. These are earnings from his thriving career as a senior digital producer. Apart from being a producer, he is also an adjunct professor at New York University.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Matthew Mario Rivera Year of birth May 24, 1982 Age 40 years as of 2022 Place of birth New York, United States Gender Male Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet and 8 inches Weight 77 kilograms Hair colour Brown-black Eye colour Light-brown Eye colour Light-brown Father Daniel O River Mother Loraine V Vetter Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Kasie Hunt Child Mars Hunt Rivera Profession Producer, reporter, and professor

Matthew Mario Rivera's biography

The producer was born on May 24, 1982, in New York, USA. Matthew Mario Rivera's age is 40 years as of 2022. His parents are known as Daniel O River and Loraine V Vetter. His father is a retired lieutenant officer. Matthew Mario Rivera's nationality is American.

Unfortunately, his parents divorced, and his mother remarried. She wedded a man named Larry Vetter.

Education

The successful producer joined Sachem High School from 1996 until 2000. He later enrolled at New York University for his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism.

Matthew Mario Rivera's career

Matthew commenced his career in the showbiz industry as a video journalist shortly after graduating from university. In 2004, he joined The Wall Street Journal, and since then, he has never looked back. Shortly after, he started developing creative videos for commercials while working with Moose Productions.

Between 2005 and 2007, he worked as a video journalist for various television stations such as Fast Company, Career TV, and Titan TV. In 2008, he joined The Wall Street Journal as a reporter. His hard work, zeal, and passion saw him promoted to the producer of a New York business-focused international daily newspaper.

Matthew Mario Rivera's married life

Matthew married the love of his life Kasie Hunt on May 6, 2017. The ceremony was held in Shenandoah Woods, Virginia. Family members and friends graced the occasion. The couple shares a son named Mars Hunt Rivera, whom they welcomed in 2019.

The couple had their first encounter in 2002 after Matthew joined NBC News. They started as friends, and with time, their relationship blossomed. He proposed to Kasie on August 13, 2016.

Matthew Mario Rivera's measurements

The producer has admirable features. His eye colour is light brown, and his hair colour is brown-black. Kasie Hunt's husband weighs about 77 kilograms. Matthew Mario Rivera's height is 5 feet and 8 inches.

Matthew Mario Rivera's social media

Kasie Hunt's husband is active on social media. His social media handles are @mattmrivera on Instagram and @rivera on Twitter.

Matthew Mario Rivera has garnered his position in the limelight not only as Kasie Hunt's husband but also as a successful producer, reporter, and professor. He continues to be an inspiration to many young people.

