Terry Crews' net worth in 2022, salary, endorsements, house, cars

Terry Crews is among the trending American millionaire celebrities who have had more than one career in their professional work. Crews started his journey to stardom when he played in the National Football League (NFL) and recorded some measure of success. He got celebrity status and became rich after joining the movie industry. Since his professional career as an actor and TV host, his net worth has skyrocketed. So, what is Terry Crews' net worth?

Host Terry Crew attends the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust inaugural fundraiser in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

The former football player was born in Flint, Michigan, and had his education in the same state. He showed interest in football and was drafted into the league in 1991 with Los Angeles Rams. Terry Crews' salary increased as his career increased, and he moved from one football club to another. Nonetheless, what he makes in the entertainment industry today outweighs what he made in his football career.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Terry Alan Crews Gender Male Date of birth 30th July 1968 Age 54 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Flint, Michigan, United States of America Nationality American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 245 Weight in kilograms 111 Hair colour Black-brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Terry Crews Sr Mother Patricia Ann Simpson Siblings 2 Spouse Rebecca King Children 5 High school Flint Academy, Flint, Michigan University Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo Profession Former NFL player, actor, TV personality, author Net worth $25 million Social media accounts Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Background information

Terry Crews was born on 30th July 1968 to Patricia Ann Simpson and Terry Crews Sr. He was trained under a strict Christian upbringing. Growing up, he had a rough childhood as his father was an alcoholic and abusive and did not care much about the family, leaving the young Terry and his other two siblings in the care of his mother, aunt, and uncle. The athlete and actor obtained a high school education at Flint Academy, Flint, Michigan.

Crews was a bright and lucky student and had the full extent of education by securing an art scholarship into the Western University of Michigan, Kalamazoo. Before his freshman, he had practised art and spent most of his summer at Interlochen Arts Academy.

Terry Crews speaks on stage at the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust inaugural fundraiser in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

What is Terry Crews worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Terry Crews' net worth in 2022 is about $25 million. This comprises his earnings from his numerous professional endeavours. Although much of his wealth came later in his career after quitting from NFL, he became an accomplished actor, brand ambassador, and author. The actor also earns well from his investments and businesses. So, how did he make his millions?

Terry Crews NFL salary

Crews played in the NFL as a defensive end and a linebacker for about seven years and played for six football sides. He reportedly took to painting to support his athletic career. This could mean that Terry Crews' NFL salary, on average, was below $860 thousand annually as a non-consistent starter. Eventually, he quit NFL in 1997.

Movies and TV hosting

Crews started acting in the late 90s and appeared in the 1999 action TV show Battle Dome. The actor's career breakthrough came on the heels of the first film and saw him appear on the big screen with The 6th Day. Other notable shows and movies include:

Serving Sara (2002)

(2002) White Chicks (2004)

(2004) Everybody Hates Chris (2005–2009)

(2005–2009) The Expendables film franchise (2010)

film franchise (2010) Deadpool 2

Aside from his acting roles, Crews has been contracted on a few occasions to voice video anime. He has hosted the show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

What is Terry Crews' salary per episode?

As the host of America's Got Talent (AGT). Terry Crews' AGT salary per episode is believed to be around $60 thousand.

Terry Crews on an episode of America's Got Talent show. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Source: Getty Images

Commercials and endorsements

Terry's popularity and success in the movie industry have earned him the job of a brand ambassador. He was once signed up for influencing and advertising products like Old Spice.

Arts and design

Terry's early jobs were that of an artist. Even now, he believes his career as an artist has been infused into his career as an actor, which has helped him to excel in the industry. He co-founded a design company, Amen & Amen, with the popular fashion designer Nana Boateng. Crews' artworks include collections of furniture designs.

Writing

Terry Crews has written many books. He wrote a memoir, Stronger Together: How Fame, Failure and Faith Transformed Our Lives, in collaboration with his wife. He has also written his biography detailing his life struggles and breakthrough and children's books while basing the story on his sons.

Who is Terry Crews' wife?

Terry is married to Rebecca King, a one-time music minister at her local church. They engaged while a college sophomore. They tied the knot on 29th July 1989, and the marriage produced five children.

Does Terry Crews have a son?

Yes. Crews has four daughters and a son named Isaiah Crews, an actor. Crews and his wife have a grandchild.

Terry Crews' net worth puts him among the rich Hollywood actors and celebrities. Coming from a rather poor background and devout Christian home, he has waded through many uncertainties, secured scholarships to help, and kept his head high by maintaining diligence in his profession.

