Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most recognisable basketball players to have played in the NBA, with his distinctive size and skills capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Since his departure from the game after the 2010–11 season came to a close, fans have stayed curious about his life and the facts surrounding him, especially since he was one of the standout characters thanks to his significant stature. How tall is Shaq? Here, we discuss that and much more.

Many fans wonder if Shaquille O'Neal retired or did he leave following an injury. The athlete decided to retire once he left the NBA officially and has been busy with various business endeavours and investments. Here is his profile summary before further exploring his career and personal life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal Nickname Shaq Date of birth 6 March 1972 Age 50 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Newark, New Jersey, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Islam Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced since 2011 (Shaunie O'Neal) Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 147 kg Height 2,16 m Hair colour Black (bald currently) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Joseph Toney and Lucille O'Neal (stepfather is Phillip A. Harrison) Siblings Jamal, Ayesha, and Lateefah O'Neal Profession Former basketball player, actor, sports analyst/presenter, film producer, singer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur Education Robert G. Cole High School, Louisiana State University, Barry University, University of Phoenix, Syracuse University, New York Film Academy Native language English Net worth $400 million Social media profiles Instagram TikTok

The former basketball star is not just an athlete, although he excelled at it during the height of his sporting career. Since his NBA days, he has studied at various universities and invested in many companies, further solidifying his spot as one of the higher-earning basketball players involved in the game.

Shaquille O'Neal’s age

The former basketball star will be 50 years old in 2022.

Shaquille O'Neal’s weight

Weighing 147 kg, the athlete makes an impression on and off the courts.

Shaquille O'Neal’s height in cm

Standing at 216 cm, he towers over the average person. Knowing this, how tall was Shaq at 13? According to online reports, he was already towering over his peers at 198 cm. For interest's sake, Shaq’s shoe size is 22 in American measurements.

Who is Shaquille O'Neal married to?

The former athlete was married to his ex-wife, Shaunie O'Neal, for nine years before they were divorced in 2011. Shaquille O'Neal’s wife ultimately left the star, and he has since spoken out about the split, stating that he blames himself while featuring as a guest on The Pivot Podcast. He is currently dating actress Annie Ilonzeh.

Is Shaquille O'Neal retired?

As mentioned earlier, he has since left basketball as of the 2010-11 season. So, how many years did Shaquille O'Neal play in the NBA? He had an impressive 19-year run in the league, and Shaq's career free-throw percentage was 52.7%.

Shaquille O'Neal’s movies and TV shows

Shaquille O'Neal’s career trajectory has also seen him star in various films and series. Here are his official film credits:

Shaq's Garage

Shaq Talk

Hustle

AEW Dynamite

The Leadership League

Hubie Halloween

Home Movie: The Princess Bride

Baron Davis

What Men Want

Show Dogs

Uncle Drew

The Simpsons

Jimmy Kimmel's the Terrific Ten

Pickle and Peanut

Highston

Blended

The Lego Movie

Uncle Grandpa

The Smurfs 2

Grown Ups 2

Southland

Real Husbands of Hollywood

TNA iMPACT! Wrestling

Thunderstruck

Jack and Jill

The Cleveland Show

Sonny with a Chance

The House Bunny

The Bros.

Scary Movie 4

The Kid & I

After the Sunset

Johnny Bravo

The Tracy Morgan Show

The Parkers

The Bernie Mac Show

Static Shock

The Wash

Curb Your Enthusiasm

My Wife and Kids

Arli$$

For Your Love

Freddy Got Fingered

Cousin Skeeter

He Got Game

Chairman of the Board

Steel

Good Burger

Kazaam

Martin

Blue Chips

CB4

What is Shaquille O Neal's net worth?

Shaquille O'Neal’s net worth stands at an impressive $400 million, thanks to his successful career as an athlete and entrepreneurial moves. Knowing his net worth, what is Shaq's salary as of 2022? According to reports, he now makes over $60 million annually.

Besides answering the nagging online question of 'How tall is Shaq?' it is clear that the sports star has way more to his famous name than his impressive basketball skills and towering height.

