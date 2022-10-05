In the rising age of social media, a new wave of celebrities has formed through larger-than-life personas and outrageous content seemingly never-ending. Sheena Melwani is one such celebrity. She has gained a massive following over the years thanks to her constant uploading of entertaining videos and ever-growing fanbase. So, what do we know about the media personality?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The star is best known for her TikTok videos and vlogs. Photo: @SheenaMelwani and @bbbsc on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sheena Melwani’s career as a social media star has undoubtedly put her on the map, with her publicly crediting the app TikTok as the reason she has reached staggering levels of fame. But, this was not her first significant public appearance, which we detail further in the article. So, where is Sheena Melwani now? So, here is her profile summary first before going into more information.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sheena Melwani Nickname Sheena Date of birth 1 September 1983 Age 39 years old Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Montreal, Québec, Canada Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Hinduism Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current nationality Canadian Marital status Married to Dinesh Melwani Ethnicity Indian descent Gender Female Weight 55 kg Height 165 cm Hair colour Medium brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Names unknown Children One daughter and one son (names unknown) Profession Pianist, songwriter, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and singer Education Unknown Native language Fluent in English and Spanish (others unknown) Net worth $1.5 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter YouTube TikTok LinkedIn (unconfirmed)

As mentioned earlier, her social media appearances are not her only claim to fame. The star sang the American National Anthem at the Red Sox vs Blue Jays game on 30 August 2009, presumably where interest in her began. Since then, she has shot to stardom through her singing videos and other vlogs on her daily life. Here is a more in-depth look at her biography.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sheena Melwani’s age

The social media sensation was born on 1 September 1983, making her 39 years old as of 2022.

Sheena Melwani’s husband

Fans wonder, 'Does Sheena Melwani have a husband?'. The star is married to Dinesh Melwani, a fellow TikTok star and media personality who is also a transactional lawyer at the Mintz International Practice, to which he acts as Co-Chair. The date of Sheena Melwani’s wedding to Dinesh is unconfirmed, and it is believed they got together and married before her rise to stardom.

Sheena Melwani parents

Not much is known about her parents, except that Sheena Melwani’s dad is rumoured to be a businessman and that her mother is a homemaker.

She frequently posts about her daily life and activities. Photo: @sheenamelwani on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sheena Melwani’s children

Sheena Melwani’s family was created with her husband, and it is often the topic of her content, with her daughter and son making frequent appearances online. However, we do not know their names or ages.

What does Sheena Melwani do for a living?

As mentioned earlier, the star is a media personality and singer, frequently posting to millions of fans on her social media platforms.

Sheena Melwani’s net worth

Thanks to her colossal success online, her net worth is estimated at around $1.5 million.

The media personality is well-known for her bubbly online persona. Photo: @sheenamelwani on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sheena Melwani’s profiles

Sheena Melwani’s LinkedIn is under her common name but does not seem to be currently active. Her Instagram page, @sheenamelwani, has 1.7 million followers. Her Twitter page is @SheenaMelwani, with 17.3 thousand followers. Her YouTube channel has 1.51 million subscribers, and her TikTok page, @sheenamelwani, has 9.2 million followers.

Sheena Melwani is a force to be reckoned with regarding online celebrities, and her vast fame seems to be growing by the day. So, stay tuned to her social media pages to see what exciting project she gets up to next.

READ ALSO: Who is Keyshia Ka'oir? Age, children, spouse, nationality, profiles, net worth

Another celebrity figure Briefly.co.za wrote about is a Miami-based entrepreneur, actress and model named Keyshia Ka'oir.

Although she is a star in her own right, she is also known as Gucci Mane's wife and partner-in-crime. This partial details everything there is to know about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News