Between hosting the Met Gala red carpet event to starring in a handful of award-winning TV shows, Keke Palmer is booked and busy. The millennial diva, as she prefers to be addressed, is making incredible moves in the entertainment industry. Details of Keke Palmer's net worth serve as a lens to her life before and after the fame and big moves.

Keke Palmer is an American actress, singer, songwriter and TV personnel. She made her acting debut nearly two decades ago, so she is no stranger to the screens. Her musical career has also put her on the map. She has carved opportunities in other fields, like hosting. Keke Palmer's net worth reflects her success and how much her ventures have earned her.

Keke Palmer's profile summary and bio

Full name Lauren Keyana Palmer Celebrity name Keke Gender Female Date of birth 26th August 1993 Age 29 years as of September 2022 Birthday 26th August Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Harvey, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Height in cm 168 cm Height in feet 5'6" Alma mater Howard University Occupation Actress, singer, television personality Years active 2004–present Genres R&B, pop, hip hop Record labels Atlantic Interscope Island Nick eOne Net worth $7.5 million Marital status Single Father Larry Palmer Mother Sharon Palmer Siblings Lawrence, Lawrencia, Loreal Keke Palmer's Instagram Twitter TikTok Facebook

Keke Palmer's full name

She was born Lauren Keyana Palmer, although she later adopted a nickname, Keke. It was inspired by her elder sister.

Keke Palmer's age

Keyana turned twenty-nine years in August 2022. She was born on 26th August 1993 in Harvey, Illinois, USA.

Family

Keyana was born to an artsy Christian household. Her parents were professional actors although they switched careers later in life. Lauren has an elder sister, Loreal, and twin siblings, Lawrencia and Lawrence. People often confuse Lawrencia with her because of their resemblance.

Keke Palmer's height

Lauren stands 168 cm tall and has beautiful black hair and dark brown eyes.

Education

Lauren attended Rickover Jr High School and later transferred to St. Benedict School. She proceeded to Howard University for her university education.

Career

Her first professional role was her feature in Barbershop 2: Back in Business. This role had fans asking, are Queen Latifah and Keke Palmer related? No, they are not. Nonetheless, in the show, Queen Latifah was Lauren's aunt.

Keke Palmer's movies and TV shows

Shortly after her acting career debut, Lauren landed another role in The Wool Cap and Akeelah and the Bee. She took the entertainment industry by storm by playing the lead role in the TV series True Jackson, VP. She also played the main role for Scream Queens. These are some of the movies that are a culmination of her acting career:

Madea's Family Reunion

Cleaner

Shrink

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Animals

Pimp

Hustlers

Brotherly Love

Alice

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

Nope

TV shows

Why is Keke Palmer so famous? These are the popular TV shows that define her acting career:

ER

Jump In!

Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Family Guy

Grey's Anatomy

Nickelodeon's Unfiltered

Robot Chicken

Insecure

Star

Berlin Station

Password

Karma's World

Human Resources

Is Keke Palmer Queen Latifah's daughter?

No, she is not. She was her niece in the movie Barbershop 2: Back in Business in 2004.

Keke Palmer's songs

Apart from her incredible acting skills, Lauren is also a talented singer. She participated in the American Idol spin-off series American Juniors, which was later cancelled. She released her debut single, All My Girlz, in 2005. Later that year, her song, Tonight, was featured in the movie Night at the Museum.

Lauren released her debut album, So Uncool, in September 2007. In 2010, she joined Interscope Records. The following year, Keyana released her first mixtape, Awaken. She released her second mixtape, The One You Call, in 2012.

Keke Palmer's awards

These are the awards that she has been affiliated with:

Primetime Emmy Award in 2021

in 2021 Daytime Emmy Award in 2020

in 2020 Spirit of the League Awards Gala in 2015

in 2015 B ET Awards in 2014

in 2014 NAACP Image Awards in 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009

in 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009 Black Reel Awards in 2007

Keke Palmer's boyfriend

Is Keke Palmer in a relationship? Lauren is unmarried. Nonetheless, she has been in several relationships and her most recent and most publicized relationship was with Darius Jackson.

On her 28th birthday, Darius went all out, gushing over her in a deleted Instagram post. What looked like a blissful lovey relationship ended in March 2022, as speculated by fans, after Lauren deleted all their coupled-up photos from her Instagram account. They even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Keke Palmer's net worth

What is Keke Palmer's net worth? She is worth $7.5 million. She has earned her fortune from her career as an actress, singer, songwriter and TV personality.

These highlights of Keke Palmer's net worth reflect her success and how incredible her life has been. She has suffered some setbacks but still wears her crown with pride. In 2019, Time Magazine named her among the most influential people in the world.

