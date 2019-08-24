230+ unique Zulu names for boys and girls and their meaning
The majority of African tribes and countries give their children names that have rich meanings. Similarly, Zulu names have different meanings that could be derived from the time of birth, an emotion, and many other significant factors. The ultimate beauty of African names lies in various languages, each with exciting pronunciations.
The Zulu tribe do not have a formal naming ceremony. Instead, they arrange for a ceremony referred to as 'imbeleko'. During the ceremony, the baby is introduced to its ancestors, as well as its elders. While a sacrificial goat is being prepared to pay respect to the ancestors, the chosen baby names are announced. The baby is then presented to the elders.
230+ unique Zulu names for boys and girls
There are many South African baby names to choose from today. To be more specific, Zulu baby names for both genders are in abundance. Therefore, before making your final decision, you need to know and understand different Zulu name meanings. With this information, you will avoid choosing a name that will bring regret in the long run.
Adoravle Zulu baby names for boys
Choosing a name for your baby is important because it allows you to give your child a meaningful start in life. Different baby boy names are used in the Zulu culture to signify different things. Below are unique Zulu names for boys that are special.
Encouraging Zulu names
Naming a child is an important decision that should be made with care and thought. It is important to pick a name that will be meaningful and special to your child. Consider the names below if you want your child to have a nice name.
- Bheka: Look or See
- Bhekisisa: Cautious/ Careful
- Bhekokwakhe: One who minds his own
- Bongani: Be Grateful
- Bonginkosi: God is Supreme
- Lungelo: Right
- Madoda: Elder Brother
- Makhosazana: Ruler of the Home
- Mandla: Strong
- Mandlakhe: Great efforts
- Manqoba/Mnqobi: One who conquers hopeless situations
- Mlungisi: The one who brings order
- Mpilo: Life
- Mpumelelo: Success
- Mzamo: Efforts/ attempts
- Nolwazi: Knowledge
- Nqobizitha: Conquer the enemies
- Phila: Get well/live
- Phumlani: Bring Joy
- Sibongile: We Are Grateful
- Simphiwe: We Are Fortunate
- Thandanani: Love one another
- Thandiwe: Beloved
- Thulani: Be comforted
- Thuthuka: Become a better person
- Vusi: Life
- Xolani: Peaceful
- Zakhele: Create something for yourself
- Zanele: Be Ready
- Zenzele: Do it yourself
- Zithulele: A winner
- Zola: Peaceful
Nice Zulu names for boys
A name can reflect a family's values and culture and influence a child's sense of identity and self-esteem. Here are some of the nicest names you can use.
- Amahle: The beautiful one
- Bhekimuzi: Look after the household
- Fanyana: Little boy
- Funani- Search/want
- Jabulani: Be happy
- Kagiso: One who brings peace
- Kgabu: To decorate richly
- Langa: Bright as the sun
- Lunga: Be kind
- Lungani: Be good
- Luyanda: Love is growing
- Lwandile: Love has intensified
- Lwandle: Ocean
- Mandla: Power/Strength
- Maphikelela: Preserves
- Mcebesi: One who brings wealth/ one who gives sound and wise advice
- Msizi: Helper
- Mthokozisi: The one who brings joy
- Mthunzi: Shadow
- Musa: Mercy/kindness
- Nhlanhla/Thamsanqa: Luck
- Njabulo: Joy
- Nkanyezi: Star
- Nkosiyabo: The King
- Olwethu: He is ours
- Olwethu: Love is ours
- Philani: Majestic, precious, and unforgettable
- S'thembiso: Promise
- Sandile/Andile: We have extended in number
- Sibonelo: Example
- Sifiso/Sfiso: Wish
- SimphiweyiNkosi: He is our gift from God
- Siphiwe: We have been given
- Sipho: Gift
- Siyanda: We are increasing
- Thabani: Be joyful
- Thalente: Talent
- Thando: love
- Themba: Trust/hope
- Vusumuzi: Rekindle the family
- Xolani: Take it easy/ peace
- Zanele/Sanele/Anele: We have enough
Cute Zulu boy names inspired by religion or politics
A name can be a meaningful way to honour a beloved family member or friend. Below are Zulu boy names inspired by religion or politics.
- Bangizwe: Fighting for land
- Bhekizizwe: Watch the nations
- Bhekumbuso: Looking after the dominion
- BongiNkosi: Be grateful to God
- Dumisani: Give praises
- Londisizwe: Protect the nation
- Malibongwe: Let His name be praised
- MandleNkosi: Power of God
- MusaweNkosi: Grace of God
- Ndumiso: Praise
- Nkosenye: One/Another king
- Nkosinhle: The king is good
- Ntuthuko: Development
- Phakama: To be respected
- Phakamani: Accomplishments
- Phathiswa: Divinely chosen
- Phelelani: Rest
- Phiwokwakhe: He who was given what was rightfully his
- Phumelele: Successful
- Phumla: Rest
- Phumudzo: Gift
- Shaka: Tribal leader
- Sibongakonke: We are grateful for everything
- Sibusiso: Blessing
- Sihawukele: Have mercy on us
- Siphelesihle: Beautiful gift
- Sithembiso: Promise
- Solomon: Peace
- Sphiwe/Simphiwe: We have received a gift
- Velaphi: Where from
- Zwelakhe: His land/country
- Zwelethu: Our country/land
- Zwelibanzi: Huge country
Beautiful Zulu names for girls
South African names are both unique and interesting. These are some Zulu girl names and meanings that you will like. Similar to the boy names, there are several amazing beautiful Zulu female names to choose from.
Unique Zulu girl names
Choosing a name for your child should be a joyful experience and something that you and your family can look back on fondly as your child grows up. Below is a list of the top elegant baby girl names.
- Ayize: Let it happen
- Gugu: Treasure
- Gugulethu: Our treasure
- Inyoni: Bird
- Khethiwe: The chosen one
- Lerato: Love
- Lungile: Good/kind
- Nandi: Sweet
- Nhlakanipho: Wisdom
- Nkosingiphile: Lord, I'm in good health
- Nofoto: Like her grandmother
- Nolwandle: Mother of oceans
- Nolwazi/Ulwazi: Knowledgeable
- Nomandia: Mother of strength
- Nomcebo: Mother of wealth
- Nomzamo: Mother of efforts/attempts
- Nozipho: Bearer of gifts
- Nqobile: Emerged victorious in a hopeless situation
- Ntokozo: Joy/happiness
- Phakathwayo: Leader
- Phendulwa: To be praised
- Phephetho: To be respected
- Phumeza: To be successful
- Phumlile: To be praised
- Phumza: Beautiful
- Phumzile: Success
- Samukelisiwe: Welcomed
- Siphephelo: Place of peace
- Thalente: Talented
- Thembile: Trusting/hopeful
- Thobeka: Humble
- Thuthukile: Has become a better person
- Uluthando: She is love
- Zenzile: Responsible for what you have become
- Zibuyile: The dowry cows have come back
Adorable Zulu names for girls
Choosing an adorable girl name for your daughter is an exciting experience because it will become an important part of her personality and identity. The list below includes all of the popular names you can use.
- Amahle: The beautiful one
- Ayanda: She augments
- Duduzile: Consoled
- Hlengiwe: Redeemed
- Jabulile: Be cheerful, be happy
- Lukhona: It's available
- Mbalienhle: A beautiful flower
- Mhambi: Traveler
- Mthunzi: Shade
- Ndondoloza: Prudence
- Nobuhle: Mother of beauty
- Nokuthula: Tranquility and peace
- Nomagugu: Mother of treasures
- Nomathalente: Mother of talents
- Nomathemba: Mother of trust/hope
- Nomusa: Mother of mercy/kindness
- Nonhalanhla/Sinenhlanhla: Mother of luck
- Nonjabulo: Mother of joy
- Nonkululeko: Freedom
- Nothando: Mother of love
- Noxolo: Mother of peace
- Ntombizodwa: Lady
- Owethu: She is ours
- Sizakele: Be helped
- Sizani: Be advantageous
- Thabisa: Delight
- Thadie: Loved one
- Thandeka: Lovely
- Thembekile: Reliable/trustworthy
- Thulisile: She who made things quiet
- Zobuhle: Lady of beauty
Cute Zulu girl names inspired by religion or politics
Parents-to-be can select from various Zulu clan names for their unborn child. There are far too many options below if you're looking for a unique and good name for your child.
- Busisiwe: Blessed
- Dumusile: Has given praises
- Khanyisile: Bringer of light
- Khulekani: Salute
- Londiwe: Protected
- Nkazimulo: Glory
- Nobantu: Mother of people
- Nomthandazo: Mother of prayer
- Nozibusiso: Mother of blessings
- Nozizwe: Mother of nations
- Sibongile: We are thankful
- Sibusisiwe: We are blessed
- Silondile: Has protected us
- Simphiwe: A gift
- Sindisiwe: Saved
- Siphesihle: Beautiful gift
- Thandazile: Has prayed
- Thembisile: The promised
- Yibanathi: Be with us
Zulu names explaining the condition of the time of birth
It is always a good idea to give your son a good name that he will be proud of. Take a look at the list of Zulu baby names below.
- Buhle: Beauty
- Langalibalele: When there was sunshine
- Langelihle: Lovely day
- Lindokuhle: Wait for goodness
- Liyana: It's raining
- Minenhle: Good day
- Ndleleni: On the road
- Nkosazana: Princess
- Nkululeko: Freedom
- Nokulunga: We are grateful
- Noluthando: Love of the Lord
- Nomalanga: Mother of sunshine
- Nomasonto: Mother of churches/Sunday
- Nompumelelo: Achievement
- Nomvula: Mother of rain
- Phindile: Be found
- Sikho: Learn
- Siyabonga: We give thanks
- Sizwe: Nation
- Thembeka: Trustworthy
- Thulisa: Be effective
- Vuyiswa: Growth
- Zinhle: Goodness
- Zwelihle: Be good
- Zwelonke: Be strong
Zulu baby names for twins
Certain Zulu names are suitable for baby twins. Check the examples below.
- Amahle and Zinhle
- Ayize and Zenzile
- Bhekumbuso and Sithembiso
- Busisiwe and Sindisiwe
- Luyanda and Siyanda
- Manqoba and Mnqobi
- MusaweNkosi and MandleNkosi
- Nhlanhla and Thamsanqa
- Nolwazi and Ulwazi
- Nonhalanhla and Sinenhlanhla
- Nozizwe and Simphiwe
- Sandile and Andile
- Sanele and Anele
- Sibusiso and Ndumiso
- Sifiso and Sfiso
- Thembekile and Thembeka
- Zenzele and Zakhele
Zulu names are not limited for use to people who belong to the Zulu culture only. If you are impressed by any of the names, you can conduct further research to determine if your culture allows borrowing names from others.
