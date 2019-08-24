230+ unique Zulu names for boys and girls and their meaning

The majority of African tribes and countries give their children names that have rich meanings. Similarly, Zulu names have different meanings that could be derived from the time of birth, an emotion, and many other significant factors. The ultimate beauty of African names lies in various languages, each with exciting pronunciations.

The Zulu tribe do not have a formal naming ceremony. Instead, they arrange for a ceremony referred to as 'imbeleko'. During the ceremony, the baby is introduced to its ancestors, as well as its elders. While a sacrificial goat is being prepared to pay respect to the ancestors, the chosen baby names are announced. The baby is then presented to the elders.

230+ unique Zulu names for boys and girls

There are many South African baby names to choose from today. To be more specific, Zulu baby names for both genders are in abundance. Therefore, before making your final decision, you need to know and understand different Zulu name meanings. With this information, you will avoid choosing a name that will bring regret in the long run.

Adoravle Zulu baby names for boys

Choosing a name for your baby is important because it allows you to give your child a meaningful start in life. Different baby boy names are used in the Zulu culture to signify different things. Below are unique Zulu names for boys that are special.

Encouraging Zulu names

Naming a child is an important decision that should be made with care and thought. It is important to pick a name that will be meaningful and special to your child. Consider the names below if you want your child to have a nice name.

Bheka : Look or See

: Look or See Bhekisisa : Cautious/ Careful

: Cautious/ Careful Bhekokwakhe : One who minds his own

: One who minds his own Bongani : Be Grateful

: Be Grateful Bonginkosi : God is Supreme

: God is Supreme Lungelo : Right

: Right Madoda : Elder Brother

: Elder Brother Makhosazana : Ruler of the Home

: Ruler of the Home Mandla : Strong

: Strong Mandlakhe : Great efforts

: Great efforts Manqoba/Mnqobi: One who conquers hopeless situations

One who conquers hopeless situations Mlungisi : The one who brings order

: The one who brings order Mpilo : Life

: Life Mpumelelo : Success

: Success Mzamo : Efforts/ attempts

: Efforts/ attempts Nolwazi : Knowledge

: Knowledge Nqobizitha : Conquer the enemies

: Conquer the enemies Phila : Get well/live

: Get well/live Phumlani : Bring Joy

: Bring Joy Sibongile : We Are Grateful

: We Are Grateful Simphiwe : We Are Fortunate

: We Are Fortunate Thandanani : Love one another

: Love one another Thandiwe : Beloved

: Beloved Thulani : Be comforted

: Be comforted Thuthuka : Become a better person

: Become a better person Vusi : Life

: Life Xolani : Peaceful

: Peaceful Zakhele : Create something for yourself

: Create something for yourself Zanele : Be Ready

: Be Ready Zenzele : Do it yourself

: Do it yourself Zithulele : A winner

: A winner Zola: Peaceful

Nice Zulu names for boys

Parents holding a baby. Photo: pexels.com, @nappy

A name can reflect a family's values and culture and influence a child's sense of identity and self-esteem. Here are some of the nicest names you can use.

Amahle : The beautiful one

: The beautiful one Bhekimuzi : Look after the household

: Look after the household Fanyana : Little boy

: Little boy Funani - Search/want

- Search/want Jabulani : Be happy

: Be happy Kagiso : One who brings peace

: One who brings peace Kgabu : To decorate richly

: To decorate richly Langa : Bright as the sun

: Bright as the sun Lunga : Be kind

: Be kind Lungani : Be good

: Be good Luyanda : Love is growing

: Love is growing Lwandile : Love has intensified

: Love has intensified Lwandle : Ocean

: Ocean Mandla : Power/Strength

: Power/Strength Maphikelela : Preserves

: Preserves Mcebesi : One who brings wealth/ one who gives sound and wise advice

: One who brings wealth/ one who gives sound and wise advice Msizi : Helper

: Helper Mthokozisi : The one who brings joy

: The one who brings joy Mthunzi : Shadow

: Shadow Musa : Mercy/kindness

: Mercy/kindness Nhlanhla/Thamsanqa : Luck

: Luck Njabulo : Joy

: Joy Nkanyezi : Star

: Star Nkosiyabo : The King

: The King Olwethu : He is ours

: He is ours Olwethu : Love is ours

: Love is ours Philani : Majestic, precious, and unforgettable

: Majestic, precious, and unforgettable S'thembiso : Promise

: Promise Sandile/Andile : We have extended in number

: We have extended in number Sibonelo : Example

: Example Sifiso/Sfiso : Wish

: Wish SimphiweyiNkosi : He is our gift from God

: He is our gift from God Siphiwe : We have been given

: We have been given Sipho : Gift

: Gift Siyanda : We are increasing

: We are increasing Thabani : Be joyful

: Be joyful Thalente : Talent

: Talent Thando : love

: love Themba : Trust/hope

: Trust/hope Vusumuzi : Rekindle the family

: Rekindle the family Xolani : Take it easy/ peace

: Take it easy/ peace Zanele/Sanele/Anele: We have enough

Cute Zulu boy names inspired by religion or politics

White blanket on top of an adorable baby. Photo: pexels.com, @hillarydisantos

A name can be a meaningful way to honour a beloved family member or friend. Below are Zulu boy names inspired by religion or politics.

Bangizwe: Fighting for land

Fighting for land Bhekizizwe: Watch the nations

Watch the nations Bhekumbuso: Looking after the dominion

Looking after the dominion BongiNkosi: Be grateful to God

Be grateful to God Dumisani: Give praises

Give praises Londisizwe: Protect the nation

Protect the nation Malibongwe: Let His name be praised

Let His name be praised MandleNkosi: Power of God

Power of God MusaweNkosi: Grace of God

Grace of God Ndumiso: Praise

Praise Nkosenye: One/Another king

One/Another king Nkosinhle: The king is good

The king is good Ntuthuko: Development

Development Phakama: To be respected

To be respected Phakamani: Accomplishments

Accomplishments Phathiswa: Divinely chosen

Divinely chosen Phelelani: Rest

Rest Phiwokwakhe: He who was given what was rightfully his

He who was given what was rightfully his Phumelele: Successful

Successful Phumla: Rest

Rest Phumudzo: Gift

Gift Shaka: Tribal leader

Tribal leader Sibongakonke: We are grateful for everything

We are grateful for everything Sibusiso: Blessing

Blessing Sihawukele: Have mercy on us

Have mercy on us Siphelesihle: Beautiful gift

Beautiful gift Sithembiso: Promise

Promise Solomon: Peace

Peace Sphiwe/Simphiwe: We have received a gift

We have received a gift Velaphi: Where from

Where from Zwelakhe: His land/country

His land/country Zwelethu: Our country/land

Our country/land Zwelibanzi: Huge country

Beautiful Zulu names for girls

A couple looking at their daughter. Photo: pexels.com, @greta-hoffman

South African names are both unique and interesting. These are some Zulu girl names and meanings that you will like. Similar to the boy names, there are several amazing beautiful Zulu female names to choose from.

Unique Zulu girl names

Choosing a name for your child should be a joyful experience and something that you and your family can look back on fondly as your child grows up. Below is a list of the top elegant baby girl names.

Ayize: Let it happen

Let it happen Gugu: Treasure

Treasure Gugulethu: Our treasure

Our treasure Inyoni: Bird

Bird Khethiwe: The chosen one

The chosen one Lerato: Love

Love Lungile: Good/kind

Good/kind Nandi: Sweet

Sweet Nhlakanipho: Wisdom

Wisdom Nkosingiphile: Lord, I'm in good health

Lord, I'm in good health Nofoto: Like her grandmother

Like her grandmother Nolwandle: Mother of oceans

Mother of oceans Nolwazi/Ulwazi: Knowledgeable

Knowledgeable Nomandia: Mother of strength

Mother of strength Nomcebo: Mother of wealth

Mother of wealth Nomzamo: Mother of efforts/attempts

Mother of efforts/attempts Nozipho: Bearer of gifts

Bearer of gifts Nqobile: Emerged victorious in a hopeless situation

Emerged victorious in a hopeless situation Ntokozo: Joy/happiness

Joy/happiness Phakathwayo: Leader

Leader Phendulwa: To be praised

To be praised Phephetho: To be respected

To be respected Phumeza: To be successful

To be successful Phumlile: To be praised

To be praised Phumza: Beautiful

Beautiful Phumzile: Success

Success Samukelisiwe: Welcomed

Welcomed Siphephelo: Place of peace

Place of peace Thalente: Talented

Talented Thembile: Trusting/hopeful

Trusting/hopeful Thobeka: Humble

Humble Thuthukile: Has become a better person

Has become a better person Uluthando: She is love

She is love Zenzile: Responsible for what you have become

Responsible for what you have become Zibuyile: The dowry cows have come back

Adorable Zulu names for girls

A couple kissing a baby. Photo: pexels.com, @shvetsa

Choosing an adorable girl name for your daughter is an exciting experience because it will become an important part of her personality and identity. The list below includes all of the popular names you can use.

Amahle: The beautiful one

The beautiful one Ayanda: She augments

She augments Duduzile: Consoled

Consoled Hlengiwe: Redeemed

Redeemed Jabulile: Be cheerful, be happy

Be cheerful, be happy Lukhona: It's available

It's available Mbalienhle: A beautiful flower

A beautiful flower Mhambi: Traveler

Traveler Mthunzi: Shade

Shade Ndondoloza: Prudence

Prudence Nobuhle: Mother of beauty

Mother of beauty Nokuthula: Tranquility and peace

Tranquility and peace Nomagugu: Mother of treasures

Mother of treasures Nomathalente: Mother of talents

Mother of talents Nomathemba: Mother of trust/hope

Mother of trust/hope Nomusa: Mother of mercy/kindness

Mother of mercy/kindness Nonhalanhla/Sinenhlanhla: Mother of luck

Mother of luck Nonjabulo : Mother of joy

Mother of joy Nonkululeko: Freedom

Freedom Nothando: Mother of love

Mother of love Noxolo: Mother of peace

Mother of peace Ntombizodwa: Lady

Lady Owethu: She is ours

She is ours Sizakele: Be helped

Be helped Sizani: Be advantageous

Be advantageous Thabisa: Delight

Delight Thadie: Loved one

Loved one Thandeka: Lovely

Lovely Thembekile: Reliable/trustworthy

Reliable/trustworthy Thulisile: She who made things quiet

She who made things quiet Zobuhle: Lady of beauty

Cute Zulu girl names inspired by religion or politics

A baby sitting next to throw pillows. Photo: pexels.com, @bwalyamarcelngosa

Parents-to-be can select from various Zulu clan names for their unborn child. There are far too many options below if you're looking for a unique and good name for your child.

Busisiwe: Blessed

Blessed Dumusile: Has given praises

Has given praises Khanyisile: Bringer of light

Bringer of light Khulekani: Salute

Salute Londiwe: Protected

Protected Nkazimulo: Glory

Glory Nobantu: Mother of people

Mother of people Nomthandazo : Mother of prayer

: Mother of prayer Nozibusiso : Mother of blessings

: Mother of blessings Nozizwe : Mother of nations

: Mother of nations Sibongile : We are thankful

: We are thankful Sibusisiwe : We are blessed

: We are blessed Silondile : Has protected us

: Has protected us Simphiwe : A gift

: A gift Sindisiwe : Saved

: Saved Siphesihle : Beautiful gift

: Beautiful gift Thandazile : Has prayed

: Has prayed Thembisile : The promised

: The promised Yibanathi: Be with us

Zulu names explaining the condition of the time of birth

Portrait of a child. Photo: pexels.com, @zacharyvessels

It is always a good idea to give your son a good name that he will be proud of. Take a look at the list of Zulu baby names below.

Buhle : Beauty

: Beauty Langalibalele : When there was sunshine

: When there was sunshine Langelihle : Lovely day

: Lovely day Lindokuhle : Wait for goodness

: Wait for goodness Liyana : It's raining

: It's raining Minenhle : Good day

: Good day Ndleleni : On the road

: On the road Nkosazana : Princess

: Princess Nkululeko : Freedom

: Freedom Nokulunga : We are grateful

: We are grateful Noluthando : Love of the Lord

: Love of the Lord Nomalanga : Mother of sunshine

: Mother of sunshine Nomasonto : Mother of churches/Sunday

: Mother of churches/Sunday Nompumelelo : Achievement

: Achievement Nomvula : Mother of rain

: Mother of rain Phindile : Be found

: Be found Sikho : Learn

: Learn Siyabonga : We give thanks

: We give thanks Sizwe : Nation

: Nation Thembeka : Trustworthy

: Trustworthy Thulisa : Be effective

: Be effective Vuyiswa : Growth

: Growth Zinhle : Goodness

: Goodness Zwelihle : Be good

: Be good Zwelonke: Be strong

Zulu baby names for twins

Happy family smiling. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto

Certain Zulu names are suitable for baby twins. Check the examples below.

Amahle and Zinhle

Ayize and Zenzile

Bhekumbuso and Sithembiso

Busisiwe and Sindisiwe

Luyanda and Siyanda

Manqoba and Mnqobi

MusaweNkosi and MandleNkosi

Nhlanhla and Thamsanqa

Nolwazi and Ulwazi

Nonhalanhla and Sinenhlanhla

Nozizwe and Simphiwe

Sandile and Andile

Sanele and Anele

Sibusiso and Ndumiso

Sifiso and Sfiso

Thembekile and Thembeka

Zenzele and Zakhele

Zulu names are not limited for use to people who belong to the Zulu culture only. If you are impressed by any of the names, you can conduct further research to determine if your culture allows borrowing names from others.

