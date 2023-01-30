Anele Mdoda has taken to her Twitter page to share her thoughts on a unique name she came across

The outspoken media personality said she heard the name while parents were bragging about their children's names

Fans loved the name and others commented about the special names they had chosen for their babies

Parents nowadays are taking their time to choose meaningful names for their babies.

Anele Mdoda reacted to a conversation about children with unique names. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Very often you find babies with popular and basic names like John or Mary. Anele Mdoda recently touched on that discussing how she came across a special name.

Anele Mdoda reacts to a special name she heard

Taking to her Twitter page, the mother of one spoke about how she came across parents bragging about their children's names and the one with the most unique name got the prize. She wrote:

"Parents are bragging about the great names they picked for their kids and this lady won. She named her daughter Aziyena AmaZulu… the heavens know her. Brilliant!!!"

Anele Mdoda's fans react to the post with more unique names

Social media users reacted to Anele Mdoda's post by sharing more special names they chose for their children or heard somewhere.

@GirlMpuse said:

"My 1st born is Thatohatsi ya Bahlakoana. Seconf born is Ratanang Bahlakoana. Third born is Rorisang Bahlakoana. Bahlakoana is our clan name, we are Bakoena ba ha Mohlakoana, the smiles on their faces when I explained why and he meaning of their names ❤️❤️"

@SipheDimplz wrote:

"I named my twins Nkos'Uyizwil'imithandazoWayemukela. Uyizwile and Wayemukela."

@KhumbeloRamaru wrote:

"My son is 'Akonaho', the one who is able. Short of 'Akonaho ndi Mudzimu' the One who is able is God."

@philani_sr noted:

"Hopefully my Zim bros and sisters came to the party. Love their child naming work! What a repertoire of inimitable excellence!"

