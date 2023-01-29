Thando Thabethe has reminded Mzansi that she is still one of the hottest celebs in the country

The actress had her followers concerned when her pic alongside American star Trey Songs went viral

Thabethe had also disclosed to her followers that she had been hospitalised due to ill health

Thando Thabethe had Mzansi drooling over her recent pictures. The star posted the snaps days after peeps said she was not looking well.

Thando “Thabooty” Thabethe posted sizzling pictures on her page. Image: @thando_thabethe.

The star's fans were concerned about her health after she revealed that she had been hospitalised.

Days after the post, Thando Thabethe attended the opening of a grand hotel in Dubai. Pictures of the Housekeepers actress rubbing shoulders with stars like Trey Songs raised concerns and worries.

Many said she looked pale and sick and should have stayed in the hospital a little longer.

Thando Thabethe posts hot snaps on her page

Taking to her Instagram page, Thabooty reminded her fans that she still got it by posting saucy pictures on the timeline.

The radio presenter looked all kinds of saucy in a little black number from her Thabooty collection.

The star also turned heads when she shared a snap rocking a swimsuit that flaunted her perfect figure.

Fans react to Thabooty's pictures

As expected, Thando Thabethe's snaps left her followers salivating. Many filled the posts' comments section with fire emojis.

@yayarsa said:

"I see my girls wearing this alone at Konka . I won’t blame them…"

@xolani1000 commented:

"Some lucky dude out there Valentines is coming early. Not hating, I'm appreciating."

@minniedlamini wrote:

"Hey, hottie ."

@refiloekgotlagomang noted:

"Leave us alone hle, the heat wave is already frying usHaai suka maan. You are giving us. so so stunning T, wow."

