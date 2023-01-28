Top South African rapper AKA celebrated his birthday surrounded by family and friends

Social media has been awash with sweet tributes from Supa Mega's friends and fans

The Prada rapper's daughter headed to her Instagram page to share a short clip alongside an adorable birthday message

Award-winning Mzansi rapper AKA is celebrating another trip around the sun and SA is celebrating with him.

AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes shared a sweet birthday tribute for the star. Image: @kairo.forbes and @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

Social media has been filled with heartwarming tributes from fans and friends. Among those who celebrated the star is his girlfriend Nadia Nakai who shared a sweet post. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday my baby! I love you so much!! You protect me so much! And lift me up… I learn so much from you everyday!!!! And have theeee most fun with you!!! I’m so proud of you!!!!! You’re my blessing!"

Kairo Forbes bakes a cake for AKA

The rapper's daughter Kairo Forbes headed to her Instagram page to share a video of the process she went through to bake a cake for her father. She also posted a heartwarming caption for Bhova. She wrote:

"Happy birthday, Daddy. I love you to the moon and back … to infinity and beyond and more than words can say!!!"

Kairo's followers celebrate AKA's birthday

Kairo's followers did not miss the chance to celebrate the Fela In Versace rapper's special day. Many filled the post's comments section with sweet birthday tributes for AKA.

@anele_flatela wrote:

"Happy birthday Mega."

@brianmadodana commented:

"Happy birthday to your dad."

@yvettemurawu2020 added:

"Happy birthday to your dady."

@83.6617336 said:

"Lovely Kai."

