Cassper Nyovest and his new wife, Pulane, are allegedly expecting their first child

News of the couple's alleged pregnancy started circulating when their relationship was exposed, and is reportedly the reason they tied the knot

Their wedding celebrations made headlines on social media and received mixed reactions from social media users

Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane, are allegedly pregnant with their first child. Images: Instagram/ casspernyovest and Twitter/ Musa_Khawula

Newly-weds, Cassper Nyovest and Pulane, are said to have more than their wedding to celebrate. According to reports, the couple is expecting their first child together. Meanwhile, netizens threw shade at Mufasa for leaving his baby mama, Thobeka.

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane said to be expecting

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane, or should we say, Mr and Mrs Phoolo, recently tied the knot and videos and photos from their wedding ceremony flooded social media.

News of the couple began circulating about a month before netizens found out about their wedding and alleged pregnancy.

Briefly News reported that netizens spotted Pulane sporting a larger-than-usual belly, which raised suspicion and, according to a post by famous gossipmonger Musa Khawula, the couple is in fact, with child.

Mzansi reacts to Cassper and Pulane's alleged pregnancy

Yoh, not Cassper being dragged for not marrying his first baby mama:

Tukkies_ said:

"There's nothing painful like someone saying he's not ready to settle down. When the relationship starts having challenges and ends, he meets someone else. All of a sudden, he is ready and marries the person straight away."

Thuski7 wrote:

"Thobeka helped him choose bedroom furniture and sheets so that Pulane could sleep comfortably."

NthandoNdof posted:

"Those DMs with Cassper and Thobeka, their first convo was about having a baby; that was the foundation of their relationship. Next thing he's addicted and leaves. Pulane must have set her standards for marriage."

Meanwhile, some netizens suspected that the pregnancy may have been the reason that the lovers got married:

titusson_zealot asked:

"So, he was avoiding baby mama number two shenanigans?"

Botlile_M posted:

"If it’s true then sure, it makes sense. That whole wedding looked like a cover-up."

shoke_is_me responded:

"I can believe this. Flared wedding dress = pregnancy 95% of the time."

