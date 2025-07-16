While at an outdoor market in Cape Town, a young woman saw a jar of false teeth that were for sale

The cylindrical jar stated that the teeth were clean, and people should not hesitate to try them on

The TikTok video had local social media users laughing and joking in the post's comment section

The sight of false teeth for sale had Mzansi laughing. Images: Chiara Sakuwa, Richard Drury

Source: Getty Images

While at Cape Town's Milnerton Market, a young woman spotted a plastic see-through jar with sets of chompers for sale. The items on display had the internet scratching their heads and cracking jokes.

On Monday, TikTok user EJ shared a video on her account using the "only in Cape Town" audio to better describe what she saw.

On the jar, a text read:

"These teeth are clean. Feel free to try them on!"

A price tag and the vendor were not seen in the video.

How long do dentures last?

According to Cleveland Clinic's website, dentures can last between seven and 10 years. At that point, most people would need replacement dentures.

The health and wellness portal also notes that people should get a denture reline every one to two years.

"During this process, your dentist will add material to your denture to ensure a more comfortable fit."

To keep dentures in a good condition, individuals need to take proper care of it such as removing the dentures at the end of every day, clean them, soak them overnight in a denture solution, and brush their gums, tongue, inner cheeks, roof of the mouth and remaining teeth twice a day to remove plaque.

There are different kinds of false teeth, including the common full dentures, as seen above. Image: 123foto

Source: Getty Images

Dentures on sale had SA laughing

A few local members of the online community gathered in the comment section of the comical post with jokes and wonder. Non-Capetonians also shared that it was not just the Mother City that sells bizarre items at the market.

@mnakarizerm couldn't help but laugh and said:

"I need my size."

@johandrecharnellerossouw confessed in the comments:

"Everytime I'm at the market, I go and see if they are still there."

@sharla.m4 asked social media users:

"How many tried them on already and it didn't fit and put them back in that same container?"

@onlinemathsbymisspyth was full of jokes and stated:

"I wonder if the food tastes different with one of those."

@raisedbywolves802 approached the post with disgust and said to people on the internet:

"I just threw up in my mouth a little bit!"

@justmarie728 wrote in the comment section:

"I've spent my entire 53 years of life in the hood, and I know people who need those but are too poor."

Check out the TikTok video below to see the dentures in question:

3 Other stories about fake teeth

In another article, Briefly News reported about an adventurous online shopper who took a risk and bought fake teeth on Temu. The woman thought she could improve her smile without the help of a dentist.

reported about an adventurous online shopper who took a risk and bought fake teeth on Temu. The woman thought she could improve her smile without the help of a dentist. Media personality Sni Mhlongo spent R200 000 on veneers she got in Turkey and shared her journey with fans. However, people weren't impressed with her brand-new smile.

Last year, controversial rapper Kanye West got R16 million grills for himself and his oldest daughter, North West. The outrageous cost of the dental accessory blew people's minds.

