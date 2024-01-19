American rapper and songwriter Kanye West got himself and his daughter new grills

The news was shared on Twitter, and it was confirmed that they were worth over R16 million

Social media users were stunned by the cost of the grills as they shared their opinions

Kanye and his daughter North West got themselves new grills. Image: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Pierre Suu

Source: Getty Images

US-based rapper, songwriter and businessman Kanye and his daughter North West got themselves some expensive new grills recently that had social media buzzing.

Kanye and North West's new grills cost over R16 million

Kanye West and his daughter North West made headlines recently after news of them getting themselves new grills, which cost a lot of money. The father and daughter's new grills are said to be worth 850,000 dollars which, when converted to rands, cost them over R16 million.

See the conversion below:

Pictures of Kanye and North flaunting their new grills were shared on X, formerly Twitter, by user @HipHello71450 who captioned his tweet:

"North West has a new diamond grill right after Kanye West replaced his teeth with $850K titanium dentures."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the cost of their grills

Shortly after the news was shared on social media, many netizens then flooded the comment section with their opinion. Some also thought that the two wasted their money on grills. See some of the reactions below:

@RichSpence10 said:

"He didn’t replace them, he has his teeth."

@DD17BABYY questioned:

"Dentures? Like he actually got his teeth removed ?! For those?!"

@fakeJimJam tweeted:

"That shxt is STUPID AF."

@FedCorruption asked:

"How the heck is Kanye supposed to eat with those?"

@jusbrittanyyy commented:

"This was a waste of 850k like be f*cking fr."

@jasswervee responded:

"Why didn’t he just get a titanium grill like what in the actual fxck posses you to take your teeth out for dentures."

@y2kSigh shared:

"This that daddy-daughter love i want some day."

Kim Kardashian gets candid about parenting

The business mogul, who shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with rapper Kanye West, opened up about her parenting struggles.

Speaking in a candid interview with her elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, in a recent episode of their reality television show The Kardashians, Kim said North has been showing her flames.

Kim Kardashian's son Saint gives middle finger to paparazzi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that kids sure will embarrass you from time to time. The young Saint West recently pulled a stunt on paparazzi while heading to a restaurant with his mom and friends.

Bad boy Saint West made headlines once again after recently pulling a stunt on paparazzi. Kim Kardashian's son once trended for going wild during a live video with his mom and younger brother Psalm.

Source: Briefly News