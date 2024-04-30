The Big Brother Mzansi season 3 winner, Mpho Wabadimo, recently marked nine years as a sangoma

The reality TV star shared a post on her Instagram page celebrating her journey in Ubungoma

Many fans and followers of Mpho Wabadimo showered the star with love and compliments in the comment section

Reality TV star Mpho Wabadimo celebrates 9 years as a sangoma. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Mzansi season three winner and reality TV star Mpho Wabadimo reflected on her years as a sangoma.

Mpho Wabadimo marks 9 years of being a sangoma

The sultry traditional healer Mpho Wabadimo, whose real name is Dimpho Mavundla, marked nine years of her being a sangoma. The reality TV star shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram page and paired it with beautiful pictures of herself and wrote:

"The healer’s journey never ends it’s a continuous process of transition, growth and endless initiations of evolving….9 years Later I still walk with great pride and meekness because without my ancestors I’m nothing & without my gift I’m nobody. I am iSangoma & proud. Thokoza and the journey goes on."

See the post below:

Fans shower Mpho Wabadimo with love

Many fans and followers of Mpho Wabadimo showered the star with love and compliments in the comment section. See some of the reactions below:

vuyelwa_vumvum wrote:

"MPHOWABADIMO The Advocate of IDLOZI, waze wamuhle gog Nobuhle."

dinniekhumalo responded:

"Thokoza Gogo looking stunning as always and I'll be getting all excited when I see you loving you always and they'll never make me hate you hle."

patbon33 said:

"The Dlozi Queen."

clara_jonees replied:

"Thokoza Gogo omuhle."

mpho_swandle mentioned:

"I love how fame never changed you and your commitment to your calling, I am proud of you bitso."

officialoliviaa_ commented:

"Gorgeous Queen."

sisandamashigo shared:

"Sithi camagu."

