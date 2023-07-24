Celebrity Sangoma Mpho Wabadimo celebrated 7 years as Gogo Nkomoiyahlaba

The Big Brother Mzansi winner took to her Instagram to mark the important day for her spiritual journey

Her fans on social media saluted her day with spiritual greetings and praises, congratulating her on the difficult work

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) Season 3 winner, Dimpho Mavundla, celebrated seven years as a traditional healer on Sunday, 23 July.

Mpho Wabadimo is celebrating seven years as a sangoma. Images: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Mphowabadimo marks 7 years as a sangoma on Instagram

The sultry sangoma took to her Instagram to celebrate her harrowing journey with her fans with this post, which she captioned:

"Thokozani it’s My Dloziversary. Today marks my 7th year Anniversary edlozini & I’m a Young woman navigating this life thing with a spiritual gift and slaying it one day at time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My Gift is my Spiritual Inheritance & My name will never be forgotten. I AM MPHOWABADIMO uGoG’NKOMYAHLABA"

Social media users respond to Mpho's dloziversary

The 'Advocate of Idlozi' rose to social media fame because of her Youtube channel, where she dedicated her time and life to teaching about spirituality.

She paused her spiritual work after entering the BBM competition where she was crowned the winner and returned back to her spiritual duties last year.

This is what her followers had to say about her anniversary:

@djsbulive said:

"Thokoza Gogo. Makwande. Makukhanye. Makulunge. Siyabonga. Congratulations & thank you for the inspiration."

@letoyamakhenep praised:

"Ndauwe kokwana."

@gogodineondlanzi sent her blessings:

"Happy 7th birthday Nkomyahlaba ! May you continue to shine in your strides! May they continue to bless you from the moon & back! Sending you big hugs & hearts."

@leethando1 congratulated:

"Congratulations on your Journey, you have shown us that perseverance and patience paid off, acceptance is the first step of starting your journey. Thokoza Gogo to many more years of spiritual growth."

@lindiwe3475 said:

"Congratulations on your journey, keep it going. Thokoza Gogo."

baby_lunathi_sphiwe_shinga joined in:

"Thokoza gogo, happy dloziversary!"

Mpho Wabadimo welcomes a baby boy, ditches clubbing

In another Briefly News report, the stunning sangoma gave birth to her second child with BBM runner-up, the controversial Themba Broly.

The reality show star said that she was done with the streets and was going to be focusing on raising up her two boys and giving motherhood her all.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News