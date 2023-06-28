Mphowabadimo had opened up about her non-existent club life, saying she gave all that up when she gave birth to her second son

The Big Brother Mzansi winner shared on her YouTube channel that she has given up partying and going out to clubs

Although you will no longer find her at a club, Mpho said she does have a social life but only in certain restaurants

Mphowabadimo got candid about motherhood on her YouTube channel, where she said she had to give up clubbing because she had outgrown it.

The spiritual healer is a doting mother of two boys, and she also got candid about how seeing them together

Mphowabadimo has less interest in clubbing and partying

On her channel, Mpho opened up about the joys of motherhood as she has two sons, reports TshisaLIVE.

Her youngest is from her marriage with fellow housemate Thema Broly.

"If I were to go out, it would be to do elite things. I used to be that girl but after having my child, I think going out until the wee hours lessened. am a person who prefers to go for dinner and drinks indoors. I'm in my soft girl era. I feel like I've done a lot of that when the time was allowed.

More drama follows Themba and Mphowabadimo

Mpho and Themba broke up this year after Mpho threw him out with his belonging.

After posting that, she shared a motivational quote:

"Note to self: Nobody is worth stressing over. Move on. It's ok to leave people behind. Go find yourself. The world is yours. Life goes on."

Fans accused Themba of wanting to spend Mpho's hard-earned money and then leave her afterwards.

Themba fights for his family

In more Briefly News, Themba has vowed to fight for Mphowabadimo despite everything.

