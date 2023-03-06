Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly revealed that Mphowabadimo kicked him out when he was in the hospital

The reality TV star admitted to going to the hospital without informing the sangoma because he did not want to stress her out while she was pregnant

Themba stated that he would fight for Mphowabadimo because he is head over heels in love with her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Themba Broly and Mphowabadimo's marriage has been questioned, especially after rumours of a breakup surfaced, which Themba did not deny.

Themba Broly shared why Mphowabadimo packed his clothes in black plastic bags. Image: @thembabroly and @wabadimogang

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the BBMzansi stars brought social media to a halt when Mpho posted a photo of clothes in black trash plastic bags. As expected, people assumed that Mpho and Themba's union had ended.

Themba Broly says Mphowabadimo kicked him out during his stay at the hospital

Speaking to Zimoja Lezinto about his breakup, Themba claimed Mpho kicked him out when he went to the hospital without telling her. Briefly News reported a few days ago that Themba was hospitalised and shared x-ray scans of his hand injury.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Themba added that he made the decision because Mpho was heavily pregnant, and he didn't want to worry her:

“I told her that I needed some space, just to get away. That was a lie, I didn’t want to burden her with my problems. She kept calling me, but I was highly medicated.

"She didn’t say it was over but packing my things, that is a sign.”

Themba Broly intends to fix his marriage with Mphowabadimo

The My Inked World star said he would not give up on Mpho because he loves her. He admitted his mistakes and promised to win the sangoma back.

"I am going to fight for our relationship, I don’t care who says what. I know I messed up. I will call the whole family if I have to, I just want to make things right.”

Mzansi weighs in on Themba Broly and Mphowabadimo's messy relationship

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Honestly, Themba and Mpho Wabadimo were never going to work."

@Brian_Hizzy shared:

"I remember when Themba told Gash to get Thato pregnant immediately after the show because she is an accountant. I knew that guy was an opportunist, and I am not surprised. I just thought Mpho was smarter."

@joy_zelda posted:

"I wish Themba and Mpho never met."

@I_am_Bucie replied;

"After hearing Nqobile say she was still with Themba even after big brother shows that Themba is an opportunist. Mpho deserves so much better than that boy."

Mphowabadimo and Themba Broly allegedly split after the BBMzansi winner posted cryptic pictures on Instagram

In related news, Briefly News reported that rumours are swirling online that Themba Broly cheated on Mphowabadimo with his baby mama. The rumour surprised many as the pair recently got married, and Mpho is months into her pregnancy.

The Season 3 Big Brother Mzansi winner went on Instagram and fueled rumours that she and Themba are done. She added a motivational message on her Insta stories about letting go.

Mpho also posted a picture of clothes in rubbish bags alluding that someone was kicked out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News