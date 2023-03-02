Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly announced on Twitter that he is hospitalised and shared a video to prove it

The My Inked World star didn't mention what the cause of his hospitalisation was but dropped a picture showing his broken bones

After his fans panicked following seeing the x-ray scans, Themba posted a picture that put everyone's mind at ease

Themba Broly confirmed his hospitalisation by posting pictures of his fractured bones.

Source: Instagram

Themba Broly shared a video on Twitter showing that he is hospitalised.

The reality TV star didn't mention why he landed in the hospital. In the caption, he only thanked his fans' prayers that kept him alive.

"Thanx for the prayers. May GOD bless you (and help my come out alive and safe) ❤️"

Themba Broly posts x-ray scans of his hand

After sharing the video announcing his hospitalisation, Themba shared two x-ray scans that showed his fractured bones. The snaps confirmed that Broly's injuries were not to be taken lightly.

Themba Broly reassures his fans that he's fine after sharing x-ray scans showing fractured bones

Minutes after worrying his fans with x-ray scans, Themba posted a picture of himself enjoying fried chicken. The Big Brother Mzansi star looked fine even though his broken hand was hidden under the blanket.

Themba Broly's fans wish him a speedy recovery

@Cindymncube3 said:

"Get well, my King. You are strong. We love you"

@Thembis18993993 shared

"May the Lord bless you and protect you. May the Lord be gracious to you. May He show you His favour and give you His peace. Mpendulo and Khanya will be fine, as you say."

@HellomissSammie posted:

"Get better. Sending you love and strength to you ✨"

@theksido replied:

"Speedy recovery Broly. I hope you feel better soon."

@KamoheloShekes1 commented:

"We will forever keep praying for you."

@mpumelelo484 wrote:

"Broly, you will be fine boy."

@Lord_Stirus added:

"Ghost is still dripping even in the hospital."

