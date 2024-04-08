Content creator and influencer Mihlali Ndamase was living it up in the United States of America (USA) recently

The star shared numerous pictures of herself enjoying every moment on social media

Many netizens reacted to Leeroy Sidambe's ex-lover having the time of her life overseas

Content creator Mihlali Ndamase is living it up in the USA. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Content creator and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase sure is chopping life with a fork and knife as she shared some content of herself having it lit overseas.

Mihlali Ndamase lives it up in America

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has the internet buzzing once again after her messy breakup with businessman Lerooy Sidambe last December, and recently, she has been living it up in America.

The star has been sharing a lot of content on her social media page, updating her fans about what she has been up to during her time in America. Her latest content was of her having it lit in Florida, USA.

The star posted pictures of herself by the poolside and captioned them:

"Is it even a pool moment without @teestylish_sa?"

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also reposted one of Ndamase's pictures and captioned them:

"Mihlali in USA..."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mihlali being in America

Many netizens reacted to the YouTuber enjoying herself in America. See some of the comments below:

@General_Sport7 wrote:

"Will she ever come back, she is enjoying too much over there in the #USA."

@SchoolsinNaija questioned:

"When will she be back?"

@Goatttttttttt9 said:

"Who's paying for these expensive vacays every week? Only time will tell."

@Professy92 responded:

"SA huns won’t let American baddies breathe..."

@sanawajesu complimented:

"She's so beautiful!"

@arweqane mentioned:

"She looks like heaven!"

@MalemaMotubatse commented:

"Yena she’s beautiful bathong."

@spicenkosi replied:

"No lie she's beautiful."

Mzansi drags Mihlali Ndamase over a post about dating

Briefly News previously reported that Mihlali Ndamase suggested that she would retire from dating. The influencer was last in a highly-publicised relationship with Leeroy Sidambe and often received criticism over how she got her ex. As she throws in the towel, netizens believe she curated her suffering.

Our girl, Mihlali Ndamase, has not been doing well since her break-up with her ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, and she recently let Mzansi in on her romantic plans from now on.

