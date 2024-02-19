Mihlali Ndamase hinted at retiring from dating, saying she will go back when God intervenes

This after the social media influencer's failed relationship with Leeroy Sidambe

Netizens dragged her mercilessly for being involved with a married man to begin with

Mihlali Ndamase was dragged after she suggested that she had retired from dating. Images: mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase suggested that she would retire from dating. The influencer was last in a highly-publicised relationship with Leeroy Sidambe and often received criticism over how she got her ex. As she throws in the towel, netizens believe that she curated her own suffering.

Mihlali Ndamase withdraws from relationships

Our girl, Mihlali Ndamase, has not been doing well since her break-up with her ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, and she recently let Mzansi in on her romantic plans from now on.

Taking to her Instagram story, the influencer shared a text post about retiring from dating, saying she would only return if God would intervene and direct her to the one meant for her. Twitter (X) user, MDN News posted a screenshot:

"I'm not dating again until God Himself comes and sits on my bed and says, 'One of my homeboys wants to talk to you.'"

What you need to know about Mihlali Ndamase's relationship with Leeroy Sidambe

Mihlali and Leeroy began their relationship in 2022, and the YouTuber was slammed for dating a married man

Leeroy shared a public statement announcing his separation from his wife, Mary Jane Sidambe and proclaiming his love for Mihlali

In an interview, the influencer spoke candidly about her blossoming relationship with Sidambe

Sadly, the couple broke up in October 2023, with Mimi accusing her ex-man and his friend of owing her money

The influencer later began documenting her healing journey with a touching post

Mzansi weighs in on Mihlali Ndamase's post

Netizens did not feel remorse for Mimi and dragged her for being involved with a married man:

Harry_shuf said:

"One thing about mjolo is whether you are beautiful or not, you will get hurt."

__T_touch wrote:

"Until another rich man pulls through to change her mind."

6uhle advised Mihlali:

"She needs to let the people forget about that relationship. You are a gorgeous 26-year-old newly single millionaire; act like it!"

ValentineTrvth posted":

"God humbled her for sleeping with a married man. You people like to do nonsense and then involve God in it."

xenofinna72614 dragged Mihlali:

"What a dimwit. Did she honestly think she could build a solid relationship out of another woman’s tears?"

Laureasons_ was disappointed:

"I can’t believe she let a middle-aged, balding man break her heart. I want better for my girl."

