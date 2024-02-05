Socialite Mihlali Ndamase is undergoing a healing process following her breakup with Leeroy Sidambe

Mihlali confirmed the split after a viral video showed Leeroy kissing another woman

Her public journey to healing has garnered mixed reactions, with some criticising her for dating a married man

Mihlali Ndamase is going through a healing process after breaking up with her boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe. The star made headlines when she confirmed the break-up and leaked some details about their split.

Mihlali Ndamase is journaling her healing process after a messy breakup. Image: @mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase healing after breaking up

Popular socialite Mihlali Ndamase is taking a break from the hustle and bustle of her career to heal from her recent breakup. The star made headlines late last year when she confirmed that she had parted ways with businessman Leeroy Sidambe. Mihlali's confirmation came following a viral video of the controversial businessman kissing another woman went viral.

A video shared on social media by the popular MDN News showed how Mimi took some time to find herself again. The now-viral clip shows the star even crying during the process. The post's caption read:

"Mihlali Ndamase in her healing process era feeling the pain they caused Maryjane Sidambe after Leeroy Sidambe allegedly cheated on her last year."

Mzansi react to Mihlali's video

The video of YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase trying to find her feet again after a messy breakup has received mixed reactions from social media users. Many said she got what she deserved after dating a married man.

@Graymat51397903 said"

"Unfortunately, it’s always the case when your ”man” spoils you with materialistic things instead of spoiling you with understanding, listening, honesty, loyalty, affection and communication, then happiness will find its own way to you before finding yourself in a psychiatric hospital."

@NtokozoNNK added:

"Results of being with a married man, she’s still going to cry real tears "

@Iam_TeeJay1 added:

"After the private jet stunt we don’t trust anything she posts I’m sorry."

@iThando wrote:

"Healing from being a side chick, that didn’t become a wife ."

