This stunning South African singer asked a stranger to freestyle on her new track, and it went viral

TikTok user and artist @keamooooooooo shared a video of her recruiting someone to feature on the song

Mzansi was blown away by their vocal melodies that came together in a song people pray makes it big

South African singer Keamo took to the streets to find a stranger to feature on her new track and shared the experience on TikTok.

This woman found a gem to freestyle on one of her new tracks, and Mzansi was here for it. Image: @keamooooooooo

Source: TikTok

This trend of finding fellow artists on the street has gone viral across platforms and has formed incredible musical connections.

Mzansi singer recruits stranger to freestyle on new track

TikTok user and artist @keamooooooooo took to the streets and randomly stopped people to ask if they could sing or rap. After a few nos' she found a man who said yes. His name is Thami, and he rocked it!

Take a look at the musical magic they created:

Mzansi hypes this awesome collab

People flooded the comments section in awe. These two made a song that people are sure will be all over social media soon.

Read some of the supportive comments:

Tokelo_Kane

“DamnI felt it.... The part where he said "ngisaphukile ngeke ngize ngikulindise so kuncono ngikudlulise" ”

Mogale Neo said:

“Ma’am?? Do you understand ukuthi you’re gonna have to give us gang remix versions to this song ?”

Olvy Kuhle Miller was in awe:

“Thami lami are you not a paid actor??? I mean you flow very well here. Y'all are in sync ❤”

Alicia made it known:

“He's the perfect fit”

Bloemfontein lady and dad sing amapiano

Briefly News recently covered a TikTok video where a woman and her father shared a delightful moment. In the clip, she prompted him to join her in singing a popular amapiano tune.

The video quickly garnered over 70,000 likes, drawing attention from viewers. Interestingly, some viewers identified the woman's father as a pastor from a Methodist Church.

The user @alonge_m uploaded the heartwarming video featuring herself and her father singing together, with her initiating the song and him joining in to complete it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News