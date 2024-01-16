A young French lady stunned South Africa with her Amapiano iPlan song rendition

She put a twist to the song, singing it also in French with her melodic voice and piano

The online users were amazed, many showered the TikTokker with love and applauded her

A woman stuns Mzansi with a beautiful Amapiano rendition. Images: @kazeli_official/ TikTok, @kazeli_official/ Instagram

A woman sang an amazing rendition of iPlan by Dlala Thukzin, Sykes, and Zaba.

The Amapiano song took South Africa by storm during the summer holidays. It was and still is a song that everyone feels at heart. Some countries like Zimbabwe crossed over to the new year with the song.

@kazeli_official shared a TikTok video singing the song, adding a little zest into it, and singing it in French.

The creativity was top-notch as she did it with only a piano and melodic voice.

See the French lady's Amapiano rendition

TikTokkers showed love

The video got over 134k likes, with many online users impressed by the lady's iPlan performance. The online community applauded her for her creativity.

@Dancing Lady said:

"iplan that went to a precast school. I would love for you to sing this version at my wedding, but I need to find a husband first."

@The Vee 16 shared:

"This should be my alarm for every morning, imagine being waken up with such a beauty sound."

@user7320419977455 commented:

"It can only be South African Songs that unite all.. Nomafrench woza ekhaya "

@BraaiBrothersSA wrote:

".....South Africa sends love ....and all the best to You..."

@ms_od1 said:

"Now it makes sense why Francàis is deemed as the Language of Love, very romantic "

@lindelwashabangu8 shared:

"This is beautiful. I wouldn’t mind listening to it a thousand times ❤️"

@Malehlohonolo Masilo commented:

"South Africa to the world "

@HarrisonMkhize_ wrote:

"This is the version I had no idea I needed!!!!"

@Shamilla Swartz said:

"Wow."

French lady dances to Amapiano

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young French lady who impressed Mzansi with her dance moves and singing to Amapiano.

@kazeli_official took to her TikTok account to share the amazing experience she had at an event in Soweto.

In the video, the lady can be seen rocking the infamous Zekethe dance moves to Amapiano. Surprisingly, she was also singing along to the Abalele jam.

