Kabza De Small's hit song Imithandazo with Mthunzi had one partygoer knee-deep in her feelings

The video captured her beautiful reaction as she sang the song at groove, and it caught Kabza's attention

Many people sang Kabza's praises, said the song was very spiritual and agreed with the lady in the video

Kabza De Small appreciated a lady who sang his song 'Imithandazo' with passion. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small has people all up in their feelings at groove. The Amapiano hitmaker took over the dancefloors with his album Isimo with Mthunzi, and in the album were numerous hit songs.

Lady jams to Kabza's hit song

In a video shared by @nowdaysboys, a beautiful partygoer was overcome with emotions when she sang Kabza De Small and Mthunzi's hit song Imithandazo. She was singing Young Stunna's verse when she almost felt very emotional.

Kabza reacts to the cool video

Reacting to the video, Kabza De Small commented with a heart emoji.

Many people sang Kabza's praises and said the song was very spiritual. They all agreed with the lady in the video, saying they, too, react like this to the song.

@TheGBrown1 said:

"Music is everything."

@RefilweMailula said:

"This song is so spiritual. It took me out of just a dark space last year, when all hope was lost."

@KellogsZandi shared:

"We still here and it is not going anywhere."

@SBXNVKVLISX lauded:

"The Piano King indeed."

@TakatsoSeilama1 added:

"Very spiritual Imithandazo."

@irlmbhele said:

"You know when Young Stunna says Noma ihlukene imindeni, uthando lwakho luhlangene'' beautiful song."

@MncediNyati

"It's the soul that matters #ThePianoKing rocking souls we are Healing."

@kingsoul said:

"Music is everything."

