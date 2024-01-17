Nomcebo Zikode has shared a preview of her new song Izono Zami on her Instagram page

Izono Zami is a taste of what fans can expect from Nomcebo Zikode's upcoming album

The song has received a thumbs-up from her fans, who are hoping that it will be bigger than Jerusalema

Nomcebo Zikode has a new song titled 'Izono Zami', and fans are loving it. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

Fans are about to feast as Nomcebo Zikode gears up to release her upcoming album. First, they got to get a taste of what's to come with the release of her new single Izono Zami.

Nomcebo previews a new song

The Grammy-award winning singer took to her Instagram page to share a snippet of her new song. Nomcebo Zikode stated that she and Emazulwini Productions are nearing the release of her album.

"Just like I had promised, here’s a new offering #IzonoZami, from me and Emazulwini Productions as we are getting closer to the album release."

Watch the video below:

Fans hype Nomcebo Zikode

Izono Zami has received a thumbs-up from her fans, who are hoping that it will be bigger than Jerusalema. Just recently, Master KG shared that the song reached 1.7 billion views on YouTube.

themba_hlangwani said:

"The lyrics are very powerful; something is missing on the instrument to compliment the voice."

lindokuhle_mbatha45 lauded:

"I can feel Mampitsha's verse on this beat."

dr_magidasilwane asked:

"Please release it, my sister."

makhadzi_khomola said:

"This will be bigger than Jerusalema."

mathibatmor said:

"You go mama...heal the world again."

nhlanhla__bhembe cried:

"It's been so long."

overload_mkhize exclaimed:

"Yhooooo."

qbasesonrsa said:

"I waited so much for this Record."

vaqueen222 said:

"Afro beat the best, making story."

janethsisso lauded:

"Nomcebo, you're too much."

