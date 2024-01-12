Master KG has reacted to his hit song Jerusalema , reaching 1.7B views on YouTube

The music producer said the numbers are "crazy" and he received praise from his fans

The congratulatory messages came flooding but fans want to know how much Master KG made from the billion views

Master KG's 'Jerusalema' has hit one billion views on YouTube. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Master KG produced gold in the studio alongside Nomcebo Zikode. The duo's song Jerusalema recently hit one billion views on YouTube.

Master KG speaks on Jerusalema success

Music producer Master KG took to Twitter to share that his hit song Jerusalema recently reached the 1.7B views milestone on YouTube.

He reacted to the numbers by saying they were "crazy" and received praise from his fans.

"Jerusalema got 1.7 Billion Plays on YouTube Crazy!!"

Nomcebo and Open Mic still at loggerheads

The song might be doing crazy numbers but behind the scenes, things are still sour.

Open Mic claimed to have sorted out their issues with Nomcebo regarding royalties. An irked Nomcebo refuted that and she released her own statement.

"We are unhappy with Open Mic's delay as we had jointly undertaken to adhere to clearly stipulated timelines on submission of all required information, which remains outstanding, thus prolonging the matter. Should this not be solved in the coming weeks, we are certain that we'll be going to court."

Fans congratulated Master KG

The congratulatory messages came flooding. Some fans want to know how much Master KG made from the billion views.

@onetimepantsula said:

"Yooooh this is Beautiful."

@Lipra_LM said:

"It is crazy stuff. Well done G, you are truly talented."

@Mokonekenna said:

"Wanitwamos."

@Paulos2021 asked:

"How much did you make."

@SMKInSA lauded:

"You made history my Brada."

@Lerashea5 joked:

"Kopa R100 in part of that billion."

@_Seakamela_ said:

"Congratulations to you man, I hope you made more than R100M."

@LadyCharrr1 said:

"You will always be famous."

@Mpendulo000 said:

"Men lie women lie kids lie but numbers don’t."

Master KG trolled for supporting South African Students Congress (SASCO)

In a previous report from Briefly News, music producer MasterKG got trolled after campaigning for the South African Students Congress (SASCO) in Univen.

Only for the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) to win in the recent elections at the University of Venda.

After creating a video calling on supporters, Mzansi trolled the Jerusalema hitmaker for siding with a losing student political organisation.

